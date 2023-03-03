Alex Murdaugh Seen with Shaved Head in New Mugshot Hours After Being Sentenced to Life in Prison

On Friday morning, Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22

By
Published on March 3, 2023 11:26 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13791236g) This inmate photo released by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Alex Murdaugh who was sentenced, to two consecutive life sentences for the murder of his wife and son Murdaugh Killings, United States - 03 Mar 2023
Photo: Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock

Alex Murdaugh has shaved his head as he begins his life in prison.

On Friday morning, the disgraced lawyer received two life sentences for the brutal murders of his wife Maggie, 52, and son, Paul, 22. The sentences will run consecutively.

In a new mugshot hours after his sentencing, Murdaugh is seen with a shaved head and a yellow jumpsuit.

The look is much different than the one Murdaugh had when he was sentenced. At that time, he had short reddish hair. Sources told TMZ that it was standard practice.

Alex Murdaugh is led to the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies for sentencing in Walterboro, S.C., after being convicted of two counts of murder in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son Murdaugh Killings, United States - 03 Mar 2023
Joshua Boucher/AP/Shutterstock

Murdaugh was convicted of two counts of murder and two weapons charges for the June 7, 2021, shooting near the dog kennels of the family's 1,770-acre hunting estate. He was convicted on all charges Thursday, after a six-week trial. Authorities said that he killed his wife and son as personal and financial struggles became overwhelming.

Prior to the sentencing, Murdaugh addressed Judge Clifton Newman, saying, "I'm innocent. I would never hurt my wife Maggie. And I would never hurt my son 'Paul Paul.'"

Before Murdaugh spoke, prosecutor Creighton Waters asked for two consecutive life sentences, calling Murdaugh a "cunning manipulator. A man who placed himself above all others, including his family."

"A man like this man should never be allowed to be among free, law-abiding citizens again," Waters said, adding that during the trial, whenever Murdaugh would walk by him, he would stare him down.

Just before sentencing Murdaugh, Newman addressed him at length, saying, "I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttime when you're attempting to go to sleep. I'm sure they come and visit you."

After Murdaugh claimed he was innocent for the second time in the morning, Newman said, "It might not have been you. It might have been the monster you've become. When you take 20, 40, 50, 60 opioid pills, maybe you become another person."

RELATED VIDEO: Juror Reveals Piece of Evidence that Convinced Him of Alex Murdaugh's Guilt

After Murdaugh's conviction, one juror spoke out and revealed the piece of evidence that convinced him Murdaugh was guilty.

Juror Craig Moyer told Good Morning America that cell phone evidence introduced early on in the trial is what made him sure of Murdaugh's guilt.

"I was certain it was [Murdaugh's] voice," Moyer said. "Everybody else could hear [Murdaugh's voice] too."

At the start of the trial, Waters revealed that Paul had taken a cell phone video near the dog kennels on the family's Islandton property at 8:44 p.m. on the night the murders occurred. The video features the voices of Paul, Maggie and Murdaugh.

The video was a key component for the prosecution because Murdaugh initially denied being near the dog kennels where Maggie and Paul were killed.

Sometime after that video was taken, Paul was shot in the chest and head with a shotgun at close range. Maggie was shot multiple times, including one shot in the back and additional shots while she was lying on the ground. She had been shot with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

For nearly two years, Murdaugh maintained that he hadn't been with Paul and Maggie at the family's dog kennels on the night they were killed. But when he took the stand during the murder trial, he admitted that he lied about his whereabouts.

"I lied about being down there, and I'm so sorry that I did," Murdaugh said on the stand.

Moyer also said he thought Murdaugh was a "good liar, but not good enough."

"I didn't see any true remorse or any compassion or anything," Moyer told GMA, referencing when Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense.

"He never cried," Moyer continued. "All he did was blow snot. No tears."

