Alex Murdaugh Gets 2 Life Sentences in Prison for Murders of Wife and Son

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced Friday morning to two life sentences in prison, and the sentences will run consecutively.

The sentencing came the day after Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty of the murders of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son, Paul, 22.

Murdaugh faced two counts of murder and two weapons charges for the June 7, 2021 shooting near the dog kennels of the family's, 1,770-acre hunting estate, and was convicted on all charges. Authorities said that he killed his wife and son as personal and financial struggles became overwhelming.

Prior to the sentencing, Murdaugh addressed Judge Clifton Newman, saying, "I'm innocent. I would never hurt my wife Maggie. And I would never hurt my son 'Paul Paul.'"

Before Murdaugh spoke, prosecutor Creighton Waters asked for two consecutive life sentences, calling Murdaugh a "cunning manipulator. A man who placed himself above all others, including his family."

"A man like this man should never be allowed to be among free, law abiding citizens again," Waters said, adding that during the trial, whenever Murdaugh would walk by him, he would stare him down.

Alex Murdaugh. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP

Just before sentencing Murdaugh, Newman addressed him at length, saying, "I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttime when you're attempting to go to sleep. I'm sure they come and visit you."

After Murdaugh claimed he was innocent for the second time in the morning, Newman said, "It might not have been you. It might have been the monster you become. When you take 20, 40, 50, 60 opioid pills, maybe you become another person."

Paul was shot in the chest and head with a shotgun at close range. Maggie was shot multiple times, including one shot in the back and additional shots while she was lying on the ground. She had been shot with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

* For more on Alex Murdaugh's murder trial, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

But Murdaugh's defense team insisted that he was visiting his ailing mother at the time of the murders. He initially said that he wasn't near the dog kennels, but a Snapchat video taken by Paul showed that he had been at the scene at 8:44 p.m. — just five minutes before authorities say Maggie and Paul were murdered.

Taking the stand in his own defense, Murdaugh later admitted that he had lied about his whereabouts, and cited his mistrust of police and paranoia that stemmed from a 20-year opioid addiction.

Murdaugh has more upcoming legal woes. He faces dozens of charges for alleged financial crimes, including misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds and computer crimes. Authorities allege that he also defrauded the family of his former housekeeper out of a $4.5 million insurance settlement after she died in a mysterious slip-and-fall accident at his home. A trial for those charges will be held at a later date.