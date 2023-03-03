Alex Murdaugh Gets 2 Life Sentences in Prison for Murders of Wife and Son

The disgraced South Carolina attorney was found guilty of fatally shooting his wife and son on June 7, 2021

By Steve Helling
Published on March 3, 2023 10:06 AM

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced Friday morning to two life sentences in prison, and the sentences will run consecutively.

The sentencing came the day after Murdaugh, 54, was found guilty of the murders of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son, Paul, 22.

Murdaugh faced two counts of murder and two weapons charges for the June 7, 2021 shooting near the dog kennels of the family's, 1,770-acre hunting estate, and was convicted on all charges. Authorities said that he killed his wife and son as personal and financial struggles became overwhelming.

Prior to the sentencing, Murdaugh addressed Judge Clifton Newman, saying, "I'm innocent. I would never hurt my wife Maggie. And I would never hurt my son 'Paul Paul.'"

Before Murdaugh spoke, prosecutor Creighton Waters asked for two consecutive life sentences, calling Murdaugh a "cunning manipulator. A man who placed himself above all others, including his family."

"A man like this man should never be allowed to be among free, law abiding citizens again," Waters said, adding that during the trial, whenever Murdaugh would walk by him, he would stare him down.

Alex Murdaugh stands in the courtroom at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Thursday, March 2, 2023. Murdaugh was found guilty on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths in June 2021 of his wife Maggie and son Paul. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison without parole when he is sentenced.
Alex Murdaugh. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP

Just before sentencing Murdaugh, Newman addressed him at length, saying, "I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttime when you're attempting to go to sleep. I'm sure they come and visit you."

After Murdaugh claimed he was innocent for the second time in the morning, Newman said, "It might not have been you. It might have been the monster you become. When you take 20, 40, 50, 60 opioid pills, maybe you become another person."

Paul was shot in the chest and head with a shotgun at close range. Maggie was shot multiple times, including one shot in the back and additional shots while she was lying on the ground. She had been shot with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Alex Murdaugh rollout

* For more on Alex Murdaugh's murder trial, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

But Murdaugh's defense team insisted that he was visiting his ailing mother at the time of the murders. He initially said that he wasn't near the dog kennels, but a Snapchat video taken by Paul showed that he had been at the scene at 8:44 p.m. — just five minutes before authorities say Maggie and Paul were murdered.

Taking the stand in his own defense, Murdaugh later admitted that he had lied about his whereabouts, and cited his mistrust of police and paranoia that stemmed from a 20-year opioid addiction.

Murdaugh has more upcoming legal woes. He faces dozens of charges for alleged financial crimes, including misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds and computer crimes. Authorities allege that he also defrauded the family of his former housekeeper out of a $4.5 million insurance settlement after she died in a mysterious slip-and-fall accident at his home. A trial for those charges will be held at a later date.

Related Articles
Defendant Alex Murdaugh, seated between his two layers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Cries on the Stand During Testimony: 'I Did Not Shoot My Wife and Son'
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson talks to the media after the conviction of Alex Murdaugh outside the Colleton County Courthouse
Alex Murdaugh Prosecutors Say Jury 'Delivered Justice' With Murder Conviction
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew J Whitaker/AP/Shutterstock (13790221u) Alex Murdaugh, center, is handcuffed in the courtroom after a guilty verdict of his double murder trial was read aloud at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., . Murdaugh was found guilty Thursday on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths in June 2021 of his wife and son Murdaugh Killings, Walterboro, United States - 02 Mar 2023
Alex Murdaugh Photographed in Handcuffs Moments After Being Found Guilty
Defendant Alex Murdaugh at the defense table during testimony in his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty of Murdering His Wife and Son
Murdaugh Killings, Walterboro, United States - 07 Feb 2023
Alex Murdaugh Admits on Stand to Lying to Police After Murders of Wife, Son: 'What a Tangled Web We Weave'
Defendant Alex Murdaugh, seated between his two layers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Admits to Taking Up to 60 Pills of Oxycodone a Day Before Murders of Wife and Son
Alex Murdaugh testifies
Alex Murdaugh Claims Son 'Paul Paul's' Killer Was Angry About Fatal 2019 Boat Crash: 'The Most Vile Threats'
Alex Murdaugh rollout
Alex Murdaugh: What the Residents of His Tight-Knit South Carolina Community Think of His Gripping Testimony
Alex Murdaugh and his defense attorney Jim Griffin listen to testimony during Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, in Walterboro, S.C.
Murdaugh Murders: A Complete Timeline of Alex Murdaugh's Trial
Morgan Doughty in Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.
Alex Murdaugh's Slain Son Paul Allegedly Strangled Ex-Girlfriend in 2017, She Says in Netflix Documentary
John Marvin Murdaugh the younger brother of Alex Murdaugh, wipes a tear while giving his testimony by defense attorney Jim Griffin during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C
Alex Murdaugh's Brother Sheds Tears While Recounting Cleaning Up Nephew's Remains After Murders
Alex Murdaugh
Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now?
murdaugh family
Alex Murdaugh Allegedly Told Sister-in-Law that Wife, Son Didn't Suffer During Killings, But Denied Murder
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Prosecutors Detail How Son's Cell Phone Video Allegedly Places Alex Murdaugh at Murder Scene
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
'Fidgety' Alex Murdaugh Brought Tarp to His Mother's House on Night of Family Killings: Witness
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh Cries in Court When Body Cam Footage Shows Victims, But Cop Says No 'Visible Tears' at Time