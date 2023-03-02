Alex Murdaugh: What the Residents of His Tight-Knit South Carolina Community Think of His Gripping Testimony

Residents of South Carolina's Lowcountry are obsessed with the case — and they are awaiting a verdict

By Steve Helling
Published on March 2, 2023 09:45 AM
Alex Murdaugh rollout
Photo: Grace Beahm Alford/USA Today

When Alex Murdaugh took the stand on February 23 to answer questions about the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, a hush fell over the packed courtroom.

Murdaugh quickly grew emotional during his testimony in which he vehemently denied killing his family. "I didn't shoot my wife or my son. Anytime. Ever," he told the jury, fighting back tears. "I would never do anything to hurt them."

As the disbarred attorney's emphatic denial was broadcast to viewers around the world, his Lowcountry neighbors were especially riveted. Gathering around TV sets in restaurants, bars and gyms, residents sat in stunned silence as one of the community's pillars — now fallen — forcefully denied on the stand that he had "blown [his] son's brains out" or viciously killed his wife.

"Everyone stopped everything when he took the stand," Marta Chambers, who was working in a hair salon just blocks away from the courthouse, tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "We were glued to the TV. No one wanted to miss a single word. We were finally hearing him explain himself after years of questions."

* For more on Alex Murdaugh's murder trial, subscribe now to PEOPLE or pick up this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

Alex Murdaugh rollout

Murdaugh is accused of shooting Paul, 22, and Maggie, 52, on the evening of June 7, 2021. While the state has not presented a definitive motive, prosecutors believe that he committed the murders as he battled a mountain of personal and financial issues.

Paul was shot in the chest and head with a shotgun at close range. Maggie was shot multiple times, including one shot in the back and additional shots while she was lying on the ground. She had been shot with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

As South Carolina residents heard the testimony, even those who were once friends with the Murdaughs began to question what they thought they knew about Alex, who was the scion of one of the most influential and powerful families in the region.

"I think people are still blown away at how big this is and how sick and greedy he really was," a former Murdaugh family friend tells PEOPLE. "How did he just think he's going to get away with all of this?"

Murdaugh Family
The Murdaugh family. Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook

Murdaugh, 54, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two related weapons charges. He has pleaded not guilty and is in the midst of a protracted trial.

Once a prominent attorney in South Carolina, Murdaugh has been disbarred from practicing law. He faces more than 85 criminal charges in addition to the murder counts, many of which were uncovered after police began investigating the family after the murders. Those cases will be tried after the murder case is resolved.

As Murdaugh's life has crashed down around him, some people close to him are wrestling with conflicting emotions.

"I knew Alex for more than 25 years," says a former law partner. "He was a friend. But hearing everything that he is accused of doing -- from the murders to the fraud to the drugs to the theft -- it just feels so personal. Like he betrayed everyone. And no matter what happens in this case, I'll never forgive him for that.

Related Articles
Alex Murdaugh rollout
Inside the Alex Murdaugh Double Murder Trial: Could He Go Free?
Alex Murdaugh testifies
Alex Murdaugh Claims Son 'Paul Paul's' Killer Was Angry About Fatal 2019 Boat Crash: 'The Most Vile Threats'
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Defendant Alex Murdaugh, seated between his two layers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Cries on the Stand During Testimony: 'I Did Not Shoot My Wife and Son'
Murdaugh Killings, Walterboro, United States - 07 Feb 2023
Alex Murdaugh Admits on Stand to Lying to Police After Murders of Wife, Son: 'What a Tangled Web We Weave'
Murdaugh Killings, Walterboro, United States - 07 Feb 2023
Buster Murdaugh Sheds Tears While Testifying About Murders of Mom and Brother, Says They 'Destroyed' Alex
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, testifies during his father's trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on February 21, 2023
Buster Murdaugh 'Knew a Little Bit' About Dad's Drug Addiction, and that Slain Mom, Brother Found Pills
Defendant Alex Murdaugh, seated between his two layers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Admits to Taking Up to 60 Pills of Oxycodone a Day Before Murders of Wife and Son
Alex Murdaugh and his defense attorney Jim Griffin listen to testimony during Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, in Walterboro, S.C.
Murdaugh Murders: A Complete Timeline of Alex Murdaugh's Trial
Murdaugh Killings, Walterboro, United States - 07 Feb 2023
Alex Murdaugh Was Paying Up to $50,000 a Week for Drugs, His Lawyer Says
murdaugh family
Alex Murdaugh Allegedly Told Sister-in-Law that Wife, Son Didn't Suffer During Killings, But Denied Murder
John Marvin Murdaugh the younger brother of Alex Murdaugh, wipes a tear while giving his testimony by defense attorney Jim Griffin during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C
Alex Murdaugh's Brother Sheds Tears While Recounting Cleaning up Nephew's Remains After Murders
Morgan Doughty in Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.
Alex Murdaugh's Slain Son Paul Allegedly Strangled Ex-Girlfriend in 2017, She Says in Netflix Documentary
Alex Murdaugh
Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now?
Alex Murdaugh shirt change evidence
Alex Murdaugh Seen on Videos Wearing 2 Different Shirts on Night of Killings: 1 Before Murders, 1 After
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
'Fidgety' Alex Murdaugh Brought Tarp to His Mother's House on Night of Family Killings: Witness