Alex Murdaugh Prosecutors Say Jury 'Delivered Justice' With Murder Conviction

Alex Murdaugh was convicted Thursday of killing his wife Maggie and son Paul, who were found dead on the family's property in Islandton, S.C., in June 2021

By
Published on March 3, 2023 09:04 AM
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson talks to the media after the conviction of Alex Murdaugh outside the Colleton County Courthouse
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. Photo: Chris Carlson/AP/Shutterstock

Prosecutors in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial are savoring victory after Thursday night's guilty verdict.

"I want to thank the jurors for their service and the justice they delivered to Richard Alexander Murdaugh today," Senior Assistant Deputy Attorney General Creighton Waters said in a news conference following the verdict.

"Alex Murdaugh tried one last con to prevent the accountability he has never had to face in his life, but the jury saw through that and properly found he murdered his wife and son in cold blood," Waters added.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson acknowledged "a lot of hard work from so many people" after a year and a half, nearly two years of blood sweat and tears, it feels like."

Wilson added, "Our criminal justice system worked tonight: It gave a voice to Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, who were brutally mowed down and murdered on the night of June 7, 2021, by someone that they loved and someone that they trusted."

Alex Murdaugh, center, is led out of Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies after being convicted, in Walterboro, S.C.
Alex Murdaugh (center). Chris Carlson/AP/Shutterstock

Jurors took less than three hours to convict Murdaugh of killing his wife Maggie, 52, and 22-year-old son Paul, who were found dead on the family's 1,770-acre property in Islandton, S.C.

Paul was shot in the chest and head with a shotgun at close range. Maggie was shot multiple times, including one shot in the back and additional shots while she was lying on the ground. She had been shot with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

More than a year after the bodies were discovered, the attorney was indicted for the killings. He was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

RELATED VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty of Murdering His Wife and Son

On Jan. 23, 2023, Murdaugh's murder trial began. During the sensational courtroom proceedings, a cell-phone video Paul sent to his friends on the night of the murders was shown to the jury.

The video — which was taken near the dog kennels on the property — featured the voices of Paul, Maggie and Murdaugh.

Murdaugh had initially denied being near the dog kennels on the night of the murders, but when he was testifying in his own defense, he admitted to lying about his whereabouts that evening.

Even after his conviction on all charges, Murdaugh has more legal woes.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew J Whitaker/AP/Shutterstock (13790221u) Alex Murdaugh, center, is handcuffed in the courtroom after a guilty verdict of his double murder trial was read aloud at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., . Murdaugh was found guilty Thursday on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths in June 2021 of his wife and son Murdaugh Killings, Walterboro, United States - 02 Mar 2023
Alex Murdaugh (center). Andrew J Whitaker/AP/Shutterstock

He faces dozens of charges for alleged financial crimes, including misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds and computer crimes.

Authorities allege that he also defrauded the family of his former housekeeper out of a $4.5 million insurance settlement after she died in a mysterious slip-and-fall accident at his home. A trial for those charges will be held at a later date.

"Today's verdict proves that no one, no one no matter who you are in society is above the law," Wilson said.

Murdaugh is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

