Alex Murdaugh Receives Love Letters in Prison: 'I Think About You All Day, Every Day'

Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina attorney who was convicted of killing his wife and son, has received numerous love letters while incarcerated for the grisly murders, according to a message log obtained by FITSNews through the Freedom of Information Act.

"I think I love you," a person named Nicollete K. reportedly wrote to Murdaugh on March 12, 2023, while Murdaugh was being held at the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C. "I think about you all day everyday. I swear on my life I'll never say a single word to anyone important or not important. I genuinely care for you."

PEOPLE has confirmed the authenticity of the FITSNews report with Chrysti Shain, the communications director with the South Carolina Department of Corrections. PEOPLE has also placed its own (FOIA) request for the records.

Murdaugh, who as of March 31 was being held in a statewide protective custody unit of an undisclosed South Carolina maximum-security prison, has always maintained his innocence. A press release from the (SCDC) says Murdaugh is among 28 inmates being held in the specialized unit for safety and security reasons.

FITSNews reports that before being transferred to that unit, Murdaugh received amorous messages, primarily from women, during his brief stay at the Kirkland Correctional Institution. According to the outlet, Murdaugh had been provided a prison-issued tablet, which is not connected to the internet but has phone and messaging capabilities. All of his actions are reportedly monitored.

A March 12 message from a woman named Lacie K. reads, "I am just a small town girl from Missouri," according to FITSNews. "I am here if you want to talk. Or vent. XXLacie."

Another admirer stated that she wanted to send Murdaugh "love" because she believed he was innocent and offered to attach pictures of herself so he could "put a face to a name."

"You didn't kill your family, somebody else did and you don't wanna tell it," Destiny H. wrote, per the log cited by the outlet. "I give you all the love for not snitching but then again, sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do for your freedom."

Murdaugh also received a message from Mike Gasparro, a producer of the hit Netflix documentary, Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, asking Murdaugh to be interviewed to tell his side of the story.

"We feel at this point it's very important to have your voice in the (remainder) of our series," Gasparro reportedly wrote. "Our first three episodes (were) viewed by 40 million households and also 75 million hours (were) watched in just ten days. Those numbers will continue to rise. We believe you can have the largest platform on TV if you are willing to speak to us."

Murdaugh, 54, who is serving two consecutive life sentences, was found guilty of the murders of his wife, Maggie, 52, and son, Paul, 22., after a highly publicized six-week trial that included testimony from his surviving son, Buster.

The deadly shooting happened on June 7, 2021, near the dog kennels of the family's 1,770-acre hunting estate. Authorities said Murdaugh killed his wife and son as personal and financial struggles became overwhelming.

Paul was shot in the chest and head with a shotgun at close range. Maggie was shot multiple times, including one shot in the back and additional shots while she was lying on the ground. She had been shot with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

During the trial, prosecutors played a video from Paul's phone that placed Murdaugh at the murder scene on the night of the killings, Murdaugh admitted on the stand to lying to authorities about his whereabouts that night and his surviving son Buster took the stand in his father's defense.

PEOPLE has contacted Murdaugh's defense attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, for comment.