Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty of Murdering His Wife and Son

On June 7, 2021, the bodies of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found on the family's 1,770-acre property in Islandton, S.C.

By
Published on March 2, 2023 07:07 PM
Defendant Alex Murdaugh at the defense table during testimony in his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Defendant Alex Murdaugh at the defense table during testimony in his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Photo: Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP

After weeks of testimony including more than 75 witnesses who took the stand, disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

On June 7 of that year, Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, were found dead on the 1,770-acre property in Islandton, S.C., where the family's hunting lodge was located.

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before delivering the verdict.

Murdaugh very slightly rocked his head back and forth as the guilty verdicts were read. Neither he nor his surviving son Buster, who was in the courtroom, wept immediately after the verdict.

In July 14, 2022, more than a year after the killings, Murdaugh was indicted for the murders. He was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and was convicted on all charges.

On Jan. 23, 2023, Murdaugh's murder trial began. During the sensational trial, a cell phone video Paul sent to his friends on the night of the murders was shown to the jury.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The video — which was taken near the dog kennels on the property — featured the voices of Paul, Maggie and Murdaugh. Murdaugh had initially denied being near the dog kennels on the night of the murders, but when he was testifying in his own defense, he admitted to lying about his whereabouts that evening.

"I lied about being down there, and I'm so sorry that I did," Murdaugh testified.

However, Murdaugh denied killing Maggie and Paul, whom he frequently called "Mags" and "Paul Paul" during his testimony.

"I could never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them," he said on the stand. "Not ever."

He said the reason he lied was because of the paranoia he claims he was experiencing due to his drug addiction at the time.

"As my addiction evolved over time I would get in these situations or circumstances where I would get paranoid," Murdaugh said. "I'm sorry I lied."

Even after his conviction, Murdaugh has more legal woes.

He faces dozens of charges for alleged financial crimes, including misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds and computer crimes.

Authorities allege that he also defrauded the family of his former housekeeper out of a $4.5 million insurance settlement after she died in a mysterious slip-and-fall accident at his home. A trial for those charges will be held at a later date.

This is a developing story.

Updated by Steve Helling
Related Articles
Murdaugh Killings, Walterboro, United States - 07 Feb 2023
Alex Murdaugh Admits on Stand to Lying to Police After Murders of Wife, Son: 'What a Tangled Web We Weave'
Defendant Alex Murdaugh, seated between his two layers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Cries on the Stand During Testimony: 'I Did Not Shoot My Wife and Son'
Defendant Alex Murdaugh, seated between his two layers Jim Griffin and Dick Harpootlian, listens during his double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Admits to Taking Up to 60 Pills of Oxycodone a Day Before Murders of Wife and Son
Alex Murdaugh testifies
Alex Murdaugh Claims Son 'Paul Paul's' Killer Was Angry About Fatal 2019 Boat Crash: 'The Most Vile Threats'
Alex Murdaugh rollout
Inside the Alex Murdaugh Double Murder Trial: Could He Go Free?
John Marvin Murdaugh the younger brother of Alex Murdaugh, wipes a tear while giving his testimony by defense attorney Jim Griffin during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C
Alex Murdaugh's Brother Sheds Tears While Recounting Cleaning up Nephew's Remains After Murders
Alex Murdaugh and his defense attorney Jim Griffin listen to testimony during Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, in Walterboro, S.C.
Murdaugh Murders: A Complete Timeline of Alex Murdaugh's Trial
murdaugh family
Alex Murdaugh Allegedly Told Sister-in-Law that Wife, Son Didn't Suffer During Killings, But Denied Murder
Alex Murdaugh
Where Is Alex Murdaugh Now?
Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on July 20, 2022. Murdaugh's trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Cop Says Alex Murdaugh Had No Visible Blood on Him After Killings, But Might Have Changed Clothes
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Prosecutors Detail How Son's Cell Phone Video Allegedly Places Alex Murdaugh at Murder Scene
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
'Fidgety' Alex Murdaugh Brought Tarp to His Mother's House on Night of Family Killings: Witness
murdaugh family
Alex Murdaugh's Son Sent Snapchat to Friends Before He Was Killed, Video Is 'Critical to the Case'
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh Cries in Court When Body Cam Footage Shows Victims, But Cop Says No 'Visible Tears' at Time
Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on July 20, 2022. Murdaugh's trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Goes on Trial — and Snapchat Rep Will Testify After Revelation of Son's Video Before Death
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex