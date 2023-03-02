Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty of Murdering His Wife and Son

After weeks of testimony including more than 75 witnesses who took the stand, disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

On June 7 of that year, Maggie, 52, and Paul, 22, were found dead on the 1,770-acre property in Islandton, S.C., where the family's hunting lodge was located.

Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before delivering the verdict.

Murdaugh very slightly rocked his head back and forth as the guilty verdicts were read. Neither he nor his surviving son Buster, who was in the courtroom, wept immediately after the verdict.

In July 14, 2022, more than a year after the killings, Murdaugh was indicted for the murders. He was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and was convicted on all charges.

On Jan. 23, 2023, Murdaugh's murder trial began. During the sensational trial, a cell phone video Paul sent to his friends on the night of the murders was shown to the jury.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The video — which was taken near the dog kennels on the property — featured the voices of Paul, Maggie and Murdaugh. Murdaugh had initially denied being near the dog kennels on the night of the murders, but when he was testifying in his own defense, he admitted to lying about his whereabouts that evening.

"I lied about being down there, and I'm so sorry that I did," Murdaugh testified.

However, Murdaugh denied killing Maggie and Paul, whom he frequently called "Mags" and "Paul Paul" during his testimony.

"I could never intentionally do anything to hurt either one of them," he said on the stand. "Not ever."

He said the reason he lied was because of the paranoia he claims he was experiencing due to his drug addiction at the time.

"As my addiction evolved over time I would get in these situations or circumstances where I would get paranoid," Murdaugh said. "I'm sorry I lied."

Even after his conviction, Murdaugh has more legal woes.

He faces dozens of charges for alleged financial crimes, including misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds and computer crimes.

Authorities allege that he also defrauded the family of his former housekeeper out of a $4.5 million insurance settlement after she died in a mysterious slip-and-fall accident at his home. A trial for those charges will be held at a later date.

This is a developing story.