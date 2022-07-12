Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot at the family's estate in June 2021

Alex Murdaugh Will Be Charged in Connection with Killings of Wife and Son: Reports

Authorities plan to pursue charges against disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh in connection with the murders of his wife and son, multiple news outlets report.

Agents from the the South Carolina Law Enforcement Department (SLED) met with the Murdaugh family as a courtesy on Tuesday morning, Alex's younger brother John Murdaugh told The Post and Courier. John also told ABC News 4 that while the family was not told what specific charges Alex Murdaugh will face, that they will be connected to the deaths of his family.

FITS News, citing sources, was the first to report the pending charges against Murdaugh.

The SLED did not immediately return PEOPLE's call for comment.

Murdaugh, 54, made national news in June 2021 when he said he came home and found his wife, Maggie, 52, and their son, Paul, 22, gunned down on their 1,770-acre estate in the small town of Islandton, S.C. The mother and son had been shot with two different guns and were found outside the home, near the dog kennels.

Murdaugh was named as a person of interest in the murders, according to his attorneys.

According to The Post and Courier, prosecutors will present its evidence to a grand jury this week.

Alex Murdaugh already faces 81 other charges unrelated to the killings. Most of the charges are for alleged financial crimes, including misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds and computer crimes. Authorities allege that he also defrauded the family of his former housekeeper of a $4.5 million insurance settlement after she died in a mysterious slip-and-fall accident at his home.

After the murders of his wife and son, Murdaugh made news again when he allegedly tried to stage his own death so that his one surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, 26, could benefit from a $10 million life insurance settlement. He was criminally charged in connection with the alleged botched suicide-for-hire plot and is awaiting trial in that case.

According to prosecutors, he had his associate Curtis "Eddie" Smith shoot him on the side of the road, but the shooting was unsuccessful and Murdaugh suffered only superficial wounds. Smith has pleaded not guilty in connection with that case.

Prosecutors will convene the grand jury on Thursday. Under South Carolina law, the proceedings will remain sealed.