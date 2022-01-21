Alex Murdaugh Faces 23 Additional Charges, as Authorities Say $2.3 Million More Is Missing

More charges have been filed against Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina attorney who is is accused of a litany of financial crimes — and is a person of interest in the murders of his wife and son.

PEOPLE confirms that new indictments accuse Murdaugh of scheming to defraud victims of $2,273,959.98. He faces 19 new counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and four counts of computer crimes. The charges were first reported by the Island Packet newspaper.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Murdaugh, 53, made national news in June when he came home and found his wife, Maggie, 52, and their son, Paul, 22, gunned down on their 1,770-acre estate in the small town of Islandton, S.C. The mother and son had been shot with two different guns and were found outside the home, near the dog kennels.

Murdaugh is a person of interest in the murders, according to his attorneys. He has not yet been charged in connection with their deaths. Authorities haven't named any additional suspects or made any other arrests.

Murdaugh Family The Murdaugh family | Credit: Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook

After the murders, Murdaugh made news again when he allegedly tried to stage his own death so that his other son, Buster Murdaugh, 26, could benefit from a $10 million life insurance settlement. He was criminally charged in connection with the botched suicide-for-hire plot and is awaiting trial in that case.

Since October, Murdaugh has been held behind bars in connection with the alleged misappropriation of settlement funds that were supposed to go to the sons of his late housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died in a trip-and-fall accident while working at the Murdaugh's home.

Suspended from practicing law, Murdaugh now faces a total of 74 criminal charges. Of those charges, 71 are financial crimes from the grand jury indictments, and three are additional Colleton County charges stemming from the murder-for-hire suicide attempt.