Inside the Alex Murdaugh Double Murder Trial: Could He Go Free?

The prosecution and defense have both rested their cases in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

On Wednesday morning, jurors took a tour of the family's 1,770-acre hunting property in Islandton, S.C., where the kllings took place. They will begin deliberations after closing arguments and jury instructions.

But is there enough evidence to convict?

If Murdaugh is convicted of murder, he faces 30 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole. And his legal problems won't be over: He has also been charged with a multitude of financial crimes. Authorities say that in addition to embezzling money from his former firm and clients, he also laundered millions of dollars for drug dealers and hired a cousin, Curtis "Eddie" Smith, to try to kill him so his surviving son Buster, 26, could collect a $10 million insurance policy.

Murdaugh is also accused of other fraud crimes, including taking millions from an insurance payout intended for the family of his former housekeeper, who died in the Murdaugh home in 2018 in what was originally declared a trip-and-fall accident but is now being re-investigated by authorities.

The scope and severity of the accusations has stunned those who knew Murdaugh.

"I think people are still blown away at how big this is and how sick and greedy he really was," a former Murdaugh family friend tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "How did he just think he's going to get away with all of this?"



But what does the jury think?

When the 54-year-old Murdaugh took the stand, he emphatically denied killing his family, and broke down in tears while describing them.

It remains to be seen whether Murdaugh's testimony will sway the jurors, who have rarely reacted visibly to the evidence presented during the trial — although one member of the panel offered the defendant a Kleenex box during his tearful testimony.

Murdaugh is accused of shooting Paul, 22, and Maggie, 52, on the evening of June 7, 2021.

According to the prosecution, Paul was shot in the chest and head with a shotgun at close range. Maggie was shot multiple times, including one shot in the back and additional shots while she was lying on the ground. She had been shot with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have long noted discrepancies in Murdaugh's story. He told officers he had just returned home from a short visit with his ailing mother to find Paul and Maggie near the kennels at the family's estate. But GPS data and phone records contradict his timeline — and Murdaugh himself admitted on the stand to lying to police.

"I did lie to them," Murdaugh admitted, blaming his dishonesty on his distrust of the police and his 20-year opioid addiction. "I wasn't thinking clearly. I don't think I was capable of reason, and I lied about being out there, and I'm so sorry that I did."

On the night of the killings, Murdaugh called 911. The 911 operator directed him not to disturb any evidence, but Murdaugh admitted he had already touched the bodies to check for signs of life — although he had no trace of blood on his clothes when police arrived.

Soon authorities began to poke holes in Murdaugh's alibi. While he had claimed he hadn't seen Maggie and Paul since dinnertime and was napping inside the family home, his voice could clearly be heard on a Snapchat video taken at the kennels by Paul at 8:44 p.m. — about five minutes, prosecutors say, before the killings took place.

As jurors begin their deliberation, they are permitted to ask the court to examine any evidence or have a readback of testimony before rendering their verdict.