Alex Murdaugh Cried and Said, 'I Did Him So Bad' When Shown Photos of Slain Son: Police Testimony

Alex Murdaugh is on trial on accusations he murdered his wife and son

By Steve Helling
Published on January 31, 2023 12:17 PM
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh . Photo: Tracy Glantz/The State via ZUMA

Days after Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot to death on their South Carolina property, authorities brought in Alex Murdaugh for questioning.

They suspected the once-prominent attorney had shot and killed the pair on June 7, 2021, prosecutors have said. They believed that he had murdered his family and then changed clothes and visited his mother to establish an alibi, say prosecutors.

Murdaugh sat down with Jeff Croft, an agent with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. During the police interview, he got emotional, according to Croft's testimony.

Croft testified on Monday that Murdaugh made a surprising statement when he first saw graphic photos of his slain son.

"It was so bad, I did him so bad," Croft alleged that Murdaugh cried. "He's such a good boy, too."

Sitting in court, Murdaugh vigorously shook his head, appearing to suggest that he had been misquoted. The recording of the interaction was played in court, but it was difficult to hear exactly what had been said.

Murdaugh's attorneys did not object to the line of questioning on Monday afternoon. On Tuesday morning, however, the defense suggested that Murdaugh had acutally said "They did him so bad." Replaying the audio at 1/3 speed, Murdaugh's team asked Croft if he could have misheard what was said.

"I still hear him say 'I'" Croft testified.

murdaugh family
Maggie, Paul and Alex Murdaugh.

Paul Murdaugh was shot in the chest and head with a shotgun at close range. Maggie was shot multiple times, including one shot in the back and additional shots while she was lying on the ground. She had been shot with 300 Blackout ammo from an AR-style rifle. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh was the gunman, but the defense maintains that he was a loving father who stumbled upon the bodies of his wife and son.

Alex Murdaugh is currently facing two counts of murder and two weapons charges in this trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

Even if Murdaugh is acquitted in this trial, he will have more legal woes. He faces dozens of charges for alleged financial crimes, including misappropriating money from his law firm, defrauding clients of funds and computer crimes. Authorities allege that he also defrauded the family of his former housekeeper out of a $4.5 million insurance settlement after she died in a mysterious slip-and-fall accident at his home. A trial for those charges will be held at a later date.

Murdaugh's murder trial is expected to last at least two more weeks.

