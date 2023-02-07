Alex Murdaugh Was Confronted By Law Firm About 'Stolen' Money on the Day of Family Killings: Witness

The CFO of Murdaugh's former law firm testified on Tuesday morning

By Steve Helling
Published on February 7, 2023 04:51 PM
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh . Photo: Tracy Glantz/The State via ZUMA

On the morning of June 7, 2021, Alex Murdaugh, was approached by Jeanne Seckinger, the CFO of the law firm where he was a partner.

In a tense meeting, Seckinger confronted Murdaugh about money that was missing from settlements that the law firm had collected, according to Seckinger's testimony during trial on Tuesday. Ultimately, the amount missing would total more than $2.8 million.

Seckinger told jurors that Murdaugh was initially annoyed and abrupt — but the conversation became less contentious after he received a phone call about his father's failing health. Seckinger, who had worked with Murdaugh for 22 years, decided that they could discuss the missing money at a later date.

But less than 12 hours later, Seckinger heard that Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and son, Paul had been fatally shot.

murdaugh family
The Murdaugh Family.

Prosecutors say that Alex Murdaugh shot and killed his wife and son at approximately 8:49 p.m. that night. Then, they say, he called his wife's phone after her death in an effort to create an alibi.

The alleged motive: Murdaugh felt that his world was collapsing around him. The prosecution alleges that he already was millions of dollars in debt. If the firm found out about his alleged financial crimes, he faced termination, disbarment and even criminal investigation.

Murdaugh, 54, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two related weapons charges. He has pleaded not guilty — and is in the midst of a protracted murder trial.

In court, Seckinger testified that she first began to suspect in May 2021 that Murdaugh was stealing from his law partners. She found that he was writing checks to a company called "Forge," which is the name of a legitimate structured settlement company that did business with the law firm.

But further investigation allegedly showed that Murdaugh had set up a Bank of America account with same name — "Forge" — but that the money was actually going into his own pockets.

Alex Murdaugh
Alex Murdaugh. Hampton County Detention Center/AP/Shutterstock

During cross examination, the defense acknowledged the alleged financial crimes, and stressed that, even if Murdaugh is guilty of embezzlement, it doesn't mean that he's a murderer.

The defense asked Seckinger if the financial irregularities had been going on since 2011, "some 10 years" before the murders. Seckinger agreed that it had gone on for more than a decade -- and said she felt hurt and angry.

"I take his conduct very personally. He stole money," she claimed. "That money was stolen."

After going through the testimony, the prosecutor asked Seckinger if she felt she "really" knew Alex Murdaugh, who she had known since they were in high school together.

"I don't think I ever really knew him," Seckinger replied sadly. "I don't think anybody knows him."

