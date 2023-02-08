Alex Murdaugh Trial Interrupted by Bomb Threat: 'This is Very Serious'

The Colleton County Courthouse has been evacuated and Alex Murdaugh has been transported to a safe location

By Steve Helling
Published on February 8, 2023 01:59 PM
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh . Photo: Tracy Glantz/The State via ZUMA

The murder trial of Alex Murdaugh has been adjourned after the courthouse received a bomb threat on Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Judge Clifton Newman abruptly dismissed the jurors for a "break." After they filed out, he addressed the rest of the gallery, saying, "We have to evacuate the building at this time. We'll be in recess until we discover what's going on."

He gave no further details. As onlookers filed out, police officers urged everyone to leave in an orderly fashion.

PEOPLE was in the courtroom during the evacuation; as onlookers congregated on the sidewalk outside the courthouse, officers had everyone cross the street to be further away from the building.

Officials confirm to PEOPLE that the Colleton County courthouse had received a bomb threat, but are not sharing further details.

"This is very serious," an Colleton County police officer tells PEOPLE. "Until we know what's going on, everyone needs to stay a safe distance away."

Alec Murdaugh trial Bomb Threat
Steve Helling

PEOPLE confirms that Alex Murdaugh was evacuated from the building via a different route than usual. His family was also ushered out a back exit, where they got into SUVs and drove away. Courthouse employees and trial watchers stood outside the courthouse as police set up a perimeter.

Bomb squads from nearby jurisdictions have arrived at the courthouse and will do a thorough sweep of the building before allowing civilians back inside.

It's unclear when court will resume, and what effect -- if any -- the bomb threat will have on the trial.

Alec Murdaugh trial Bomb Threat
Steve Helling

"This is terrifying," says Shanell Taylor, who was in the courthouse at the time of the evacuation. "I didn't think that I'd be in any danger in the courthouse."

Murdaugh, 54, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two related weapons charges stemming from the 2021 shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. He has pleaded not guilty.

Related Articles
Alex Murdaugh is escorted out of the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on July 20, 2022. Murdaugh's trial on two counts of murder in the June 2021 deaths of his wife and son is scheduled to start Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh Goes on Trial — and Snapchat Rep Will Testify After Revelation of Son's Video Before Death
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh Cries in Court When Body Cam Footage Shows Victims, But Cop Says No 'Visible Tears' at Time
January 18, 2023: Alex Murdaugh sits in the Colleton County Courthouse with his legal team including Dick Harpootlian, middle, and Jim Griffin, right, as his attorneys discuss motions in front of Judge Clifton Newman in a December hearing.
Alex Murdaugh's Surviving Son Buster Is on Witness List for Father's Highly Anticipated Murder Trial
murdaugh family
Alex Murdaugh's Son Sent Snapchat to Friends Before He Was Killed, Video Is 'Critical to the Case'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock (13694852g) Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, is escorted to an extradition hearing at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa Four Dead University of Idaho, Stroudsburg, United States - 03 Jan 2023
University of Idaho Murder Suspect Waives Extradition, Will Be Transported to Idaho
An investigator stands near a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits in Whittier, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. The vehicle struck several Los Angeles County sheriff's recruits on a training run around dawn Wednesday, some were critically injured, authorities said.
Driver Who Crashed into 25 Police Cadets Is Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder, Then Released
alex murdaugh people cover august 1, 2022
Inside the 'Mountain of Evidence' that Police Say Proves Alex Murdaugh Killed His Wife & Son
According to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Jamie Avery was one of two suspects found at the scene with a 1-year-old child who was covered in flammable liquid. Investigators also found a 4-year-old child in a nearby tractor trailer with head injuries who had been abandoned. (Seneca County Sheriff's Office){/p}
Truck Driver Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Set 1-Year-Old Baby on Fire at N.Y. Gas Station
Murdaugh Family
Everything to Know About the Murdaugh Family Murders, Including Details of Allegations Against Alex
Nicholas Scurria
Pa. Man Caught Dismembering Girlfriend's Body After Neighbor Called to Report Domestic Dispute: Police
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Calif. Mother of 2 Killed in the Street, Man Believed to Be Her Ex-Boyfriend Is in Custody
Taylor Rene Parker and Regan Michelle Simmons-Hancock
Texas Woman Allegedly Stabbed Mom-to-Be 100 Times, Then Tried to Steal Baby from Womb
This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022 shows part of a wanted poster for Casey Cole White. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicky White, 56, who disappeared Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP); This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Alabama Prison Officer Vicky White Appears to Have Shot Self as Escaped Murder Suspect Is Captured
Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White has died from injuries after she and escaped inmate Casey White were arrested in Indiana earlier Monday, Sheriff Dave Wedding of Vanderburgh County told CNN.
Prison Officer Vicky White Dead After Being Rushed to the Hospital as Escaped Inmate Lover Captured
James Krauseneck, Jr. and Cathleen Krauseneck
Man Found Guilty of 1982 Ax Murder of His Wife After the Case Went Unsolved for Nearly 40 Years
Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13017697o) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 04 July 2022. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least six people and injuring dozens. Highland Park, Illinois, USA 4th of July parade shooting - 04 Jul 2022
Highland Park Suspect Threatened to 'Kill Everyone' in 2019, and Police Removed Knives, Swords from Home