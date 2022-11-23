Alex Jones Must Pay Full $49 Million Damages Award to Sandy Hook Parents, Judge Rules

A judge ruled Jones must pay the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, who died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, the entire $49 million dollars awarded by a jury

By
Published on November 23, 2022 04:38 PM
Alex Jones
Alex Jones. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

A Texas judge said she would not reduce the nearly $50 million dollar punishment handed down to Alex Jones following his false claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax staged by actors.

CNN, The New York Times, and the Associated Press report that on Tuesday, Texas judge Maya Guerra Gamble ruled Jones must pay parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose 6-year-old son Jesse Lewis died in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, the entire $49 million dollars awarded by a jury earlier this year.

Jones has repeatedly told his millions of followers that the mass shooting in Newtown, Conn., which claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults, was staged.

In August, the jury ordered Jones pay Heslin and Lewis $4 million in compensatory damages in addition to $45 million in punitive damages, according to The Times, despite a Texas law that caps punitive damages at far less than what the jury allotted.

According to the outlet, the judge called the ruling a "rare case" in which the emotional damages incurred by Lewis and Heslin have been so severe that they "have no recourse."

Jones will likely appeal the decision, the outlet reports.

His attorney, F. Andino Reynal, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The ruling comes nearly two weeks after Jones was ordered to pay $473 million in punitive damages to other families of Sandy Hook victims.

