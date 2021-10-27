A spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office tells PEOPLE the projectile that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza was a real lead bullet

Alec Baldwin Shot Halyna Hutchins with a Real Bullet on the Rust Set, Authorities Say

Authorities in New Mexico have confirmed that the projectile that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of Rust was a real lead bullet.

According to a preliminary investigation, the bullet, which was accidentally fired by actor Alec Baldwin Thursday, fatally struck Hutchins before hitting Souza, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Juan Rios tells PEOPLE.

It has since been recovered from Souza's shoulder.

At a press conference Wednesday, Sheriff Adan Mendoza said investigators discovered "500 rounds of ammunition" on the set, including, "a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what we are suspecting are live rounds."

Rios confirmed to PEOPLE afterward that "live rounds" means "real bullets."

It's unclear where the bullets came from. Mendoza told reporters Wednesday he believed "there was some complacency on this set."

Since the shooting, people involved in production have told TMZ that the filming of some scenes was "life-threatening," blaming Hutchins' death on "negligence and unprofessionalism."

Following Mendoza's comments Wednesday, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies echoed that in terms of criminal charges against Baldwin or others, "all options are on the table at this point" and "no one has been ruled out" as they search for answers as to what led to the fatal shooting on the set of the Western film.

According to a search warrant affidavit from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, assistant director David Halls handed Baldwin a gun for a rehearsal, yelling "Cold Gun!" to indicate that it was not loaded and safe to handle. Baldwin then shot the Colt .45 revolver during the scene, hitting Hutchins and Souza.

Neither Halls nor Baldwin knew that the gun had live ammunition in it, according to the affidavit.