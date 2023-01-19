Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charge: Will He Go to Prison After 'Rust' Shooting?

Alec Baldwin faces two charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal on-set shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — and if convicted of the most serious charge, the actor could face five years in prison.

On Thursday, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced that Baldwin, the 64-year-old Rust actor and producer, along with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, will face both charges for the October 2021 shooting.

Under New Mexico law, the first involuntary manslaughter charge, which is the less serious charge, is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine, the news release states.

Legal expert Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, who has not worked on the case, tells PEOPLE he predicts Baldwin would spend at least a year in jail if found guilty on this charge.

Baldwin also faces a second, more serious charge of involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, which includes a firearm enhancement. According to the D.A.'s news release, a conviction on this count, with the firearm enhancement, carries a mandatory sentence of five years in state prison.

A news release from the D.A.'s office states that "a jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty."

Rahmani tells PEOPLE that as a celebrity, Baldwin would likely be isolated from the general prison population.

However, Rahmani believes it's likely that Baldwin will be acquitted.

"I think he has a strong defense case, and he may be acquitted, outright," he says.

Rahmani believes the case will "absolutely go to trial."

Halyna Hutchins. James Gourley/Shutterstock

"Baldwin has the money; he has the means. He's not going to take a deal in this case, and the D.A.'s not going to give a deal," he speculates.

"Oftentimes, prosecutors are more aggressive when it comes to celebrities," continues Rahmani, but jurors "love celebrities, so it's hard to convict them, but prosecutors do feel a lot more political pressure when they give celebrities a free pass."

Rust set. Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal/Zuma

According to Rahmani, for the charge of involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act with the firearm enhancement to yield a conviction, prosecutors would have to prove that Baldwin acted recklessly with the gun and not just negligently. Rahmani cited the example of playing Russian Roulette as recklessness, while texting while driving is negligence.

In Rahmani's opinion, from publicly available facts, Baldwin is the "least culpable" individual involved in the incident, which also includes assistant director David Halls.

Halls took a plea deal for his involvement in the deadly incident. He pleaded guilty to a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon and was handed down a suspended sentence and six months of probation, per the D.A.'s news release.

Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Thursday, "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

Hutchins, 42, was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun held by Baldwin that turned out to contain live rounds discharged. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident.

In October, Baldwin and other Rust producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins' widower Matthew. Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete the movie with Matthew now on board as an executive producer. Production on Rust was said to have resumed this month.

On Thursday, Hutchins' family attorney Brian J. Panish said the family stands by the criminal charges against Baldwin. "We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law," Panish said in part, in a statement, on behalf of the family.

Assistant director Halls' attorney Lisa Torracco said in a statement, "Mr. Halls accepted a petty misdemeanor charge. Absent no charges at all, this is the best outcome for Mr. Halls and the case. He can now put this matter behind him and allow the focus of this tragedy to be on the shooting victims and changing the industry so this type of accident will never happen again. His charge is a petty misdemeanor. No jail time. Unsupervised probation. $500 fine. Mr. Halls denies handing a firearm to Mr. Baldwin."

Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion, attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed, said in a statement, "Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter. These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury."