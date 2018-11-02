Alec Baldwin Released from Jail Following Arrest for Allegedly Punching Man Over Parking Space

Hours after his arrest for allegedly punching a man in a parking space dispute, Alec Baldwin was spotted leaving the New York Police Department’s 6th Precinct station.

Dressed in a collared grey shirt and dark slacks, the actor, 60, exited the police station and was later photographed arriving at his Manhattan apartment, nearby where he allegedly struck the victim’s face. The 49-year-old man, who Baldwin allegedly punched, was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital.

Alec Baldwin Gotham/GC Images

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE that Baldwin was charged with assault and harassment.

A rep for Baldwin had no comment.

BALDWIN ARRESTED: #AlecBaldwin has been charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment after allegedly punching a man over a parking dispute outside his Manhattan apartment. https://t.co/gyaTHdeiaY pic.twitter.com/xFYFdcDIzk — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 2, 2018

BREAKING: Alec Baldwin returns home after being arrested on assault charges. He allegedly punched someone outside his apartment earlier today pic.twitter.com/IE4xMTUPl5 — Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) November 2, 2018

Baldwin will appear in court at a later date, according to the NYPD.

It was not immediately clear if Baldwin has a lawyer for this arrest who could comment on his behalf.

Baldwin has had at least one physical altercation in public in the past. In 2013, the father-of-five was photographed in an apparent fight with a paparazzo, according to ABC News. Photographs of the incident appeared to show Baldwin pinning the man down on a parked vehicle.