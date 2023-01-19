Alec Baldwin Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Explained: Why Actor Was Charged in 'Rust' Shooting

Following the announcement that movie star Alec Baldwin will face involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to the October 2021 on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, a legal expert says he's perplexed with the New Mexico District Attorney's "aggressive" decision.

"I don't think this case would've been prosecuted if the defendant wasn't named Alec Baldwin," Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers tells PEOPLE. "I would not have prosecuted it. They're trying to throw the book at Baldwin and make an example out of him."

Rahmani says he disagrees with the charging decision "unless they have evidence that hasn't yet been publicly reported."

On Thursday, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Baldwin, the 64-year-old Rust actor and producer, along with armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, will each face two separate charges of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Hutchins 15 months ago. A news release from the D.A.'s office states that "a jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty."

Rust set. Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

In order to be found guilty of the first involuntary manslaughter charge, the state must prove that Baldwin acted with negligence, or, a failure to exercise appropriate care in doing something. In New Mexico, this crime is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine, the D.A.'s news release says.

The second charge Baldwin faces is involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act. In order for prosecutors to prove this, says Rahmani, they would "need to show that he acted recklessly," as distinguished from acting negligently.

However, the second charge includes a firearms enhancement that carries a mandatory five-year prison sentence if convicted, according to the release. For Baldwin to be found guilty of this charge, the state would have to prove that he acted recklessly with the gun, citing the example of playing Russian Roulette.

Baldwin has claimed he never pulled the trigger when the gun went off. But an FBI forensic report obtained by ABC News last August alleges the firearm at the center of this case, when "intact and functional," "could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger" unless the hammer was "de-cocked on a loaded chamber" and "the hammer was struck directly."

Baldwin's attorney Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Thursday, "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins' tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

Additionally, Rust assistant director David Halls took a plea agreement for his involvement in the deadly incident. He pleaded guilty to a charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon — a move that leads Nahmani to speculate Halls is "likely cooperating [with prosecutors] against Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed."

Halls was handed down a suspended sentence and six months of probation, per the D.A.'s news release.

Hutchins was shot and killed Oct. 21, 2021, after a prop gun held by Baldwin that turned out to contain live rounds discharged. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident.

In October, Baldwin and other Rust producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins' widower Matthew. Along with the settlement, the team agreed to complete the movie with Matthew now on board as an executive producer. Production on Rust was said to have resumed this month.

Assistant director Halls' attorney Lisa Torracco said in a statement, "Mr. Halls accepted a petty misdemeanor charge. Absent no charges at all, this is the best outcome for Mr. Halls and the case. He can now put this matter behind him and allow the focus of this tragedy to be on the shooting victims and changing the industry so this type of accident will never happen again. His charge is a petty misdemeanor. No jail time. Unsupervised probation. $500 fine. Mr. Halls denies handing a firearm to Mr. Baldwin."

Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion, attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed, said in a statement, "Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter. These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury."