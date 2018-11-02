Alec Baldwin Arrested After Allegedly Punching Man Over Parking Space, Sending Him to Hospital

Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly punching a man over a parking dispute in New York City, PEOPLE confirms.

The 30 Rock actor, 60, was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. Friday after he allegedly punched a man on East 10th Street between University Place and Broadway, a New York City Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

He remains in police custody at the 6th Precinct, the spokesperson says.

The alleged victim, a 49-year-old male, was struck on the left side of the face and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, the spokesperson says.

No additional details of the incident were available.

A rep for Baldwin did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment 

It was not immediately clear if Baldwin has a lawyer for this arrest who could comment on his behalf.

Baldwin has had at least one physical altercation in public in the past. In 2013, the father-of-four was photographed in an apparent fight with a paparazzo, according to ABC News. Photographs of the incident appeared to show Baldwin pinning the man down on a parked vehicle.

The NYPD told ABC News at the time that no police report was filed.

Recently, Baldwin and his wife Hilaria, 34, celebrated Halloween by dressing their family up in matching astronaut costumes and sharing the photos to Instagram.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates. 

