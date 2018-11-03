Man Who Alec Baldwin Allegedly Punched Speaks Out After Actor's Arrest: Report

The man who was allegedly punched in the face by Alec Baldwin over a parking space on Friday has reportedly spoken out about the situation.

Although the New York Police Department has not released the name of the man, Page Six reported that the alleged 49-year-old victim is Wojciech Cieszkowski, who survived the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.

On Saturday, Cieszkowski told the outlet that he’s “recovering” from the incident, adding that although he felt “sore…I’ll be fine.”

The outlet reported that Cieszkowski had no discernible marks on his face.

Baldwin, 60, has denied that he “punched anyone over a parking spot.”

“Normally, I would not comment on something as egregiously misstated as today’s story. However, the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false,” Baldwin tweeted Friday evening. “I wanted to go on the record stating as much. I realize that it has become a sport to tag people was many negative charges and defaming allegations as possible for the purposes of clickbait entertainment.”

In a follow-up message, Baldwin wrote, “Fortunately, no matter how reverberating the echos [sic], it doesn’t make the statements true.”

Making no mention of her husband’s incident, Hilaria Baldwin shared a photo on her Instagram Story documenting the calm time she was having on Saturday.

“So peaceful,” she wrote alongside a photo of two ducks swimming in a body of water while surrounded by fallen leaves.

Meanwhile, Baldwin shared a photograph from a memorial service in the Hamptons, honoring Sarah Alicia de Havenon Fowler, a woman who died of brain cancer. In the format of a poem, Baldwin wrote that she “always had a smile on her face, a kind word to offer, a rare spirit, that she has left behind.”

A New York City Police Department spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday that Baldwin was charged with assault and harassment.

The 30 Rock actor was arrested around 1:30 p.m. after he allegedly punched a man on East 10th Street between University Place and Broadway, police said. He was charged at the 6th Precinct before departing Friday afternoon, dressed in a collared grey shirt and dark slacks. Baldwin was later photographed arriving at his Manhattan apartment.

Baldwin’s alleged victim was struck on the left side of the face and taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, the spokesperson said. No additional details of the incident were available.

Baldwin will appear in court at a later date, according to the NYPD.

Baldwin has had at least one physical altercation in public in the past. In 2013, the father of five was photographed in an apparent fight with a paparazzo, according to ABC News. Photographs of the incident appeared to show Baldwin pinning the man down on a parked vehicle.