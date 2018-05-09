Alaska Woman Allegedly Orders 'Contract' Rape of Man Who Owed Her Money

A 30-year-old Alaska woman has been accused of ordering the rape last year of a man who allegedly owed her money for alcohol and marijuana, PEOPLE confirms.

Julia Haworth, who lives in St. Michael, remains in custody on one count of solicitation of sexual assault and one count of first-degree sexual assault.

She has not entered pleas to her charges and her attorney was unavailable for comment on Wednesday.

Investigators believe Haworth told a male acquaintance she would give him a bottle of liquor if he sexually assaulted another man who owed her $15,000 — money he allegedly had used for booze and weed.

The victim was raped in April 2017, according to court records.

The man accused of carrying out that sexual assault, 24-year-old Austin Matthias, is also in jail, charged with two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault.

It was unclear Wednesday if he’d entered pleas or had an attorney who could comment on the charges against him.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The Nome Police Department/Facebook

Court records show both suspects were initially indicted last June, but the case was dropped in July and then reopened two weeks later — and it has been tied up in court ever since. Matthias and Haworth were apparently charged again at a hearing on Tuesday.

The defendants are set to return to court on May 17.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, the victim told police that, on the night of the assault, he last remembered Matthias punching him in the face and later awoke in severe pain.

Doctors determined his nose had been broken and that he had been sexually assaulted, the paper reports.

The Daily News quotes prosecutor Tom Jamgochian, who, on Monday, called the crime a “contract” rape.

“I’ve never seen or heard of a case like this before,” he said. “It is unique.”

According to the Daily News, citing a prosecution motion in the case, a witness to the sexual assault said Haworth allegedly allowed Matthias and the victim to get drunk before telling Matthias, “Austin, I’m going to need you to rape [the victim].”

To that, the motion states, Matthias allegedly replied “sure.”