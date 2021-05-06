Medical examiners have yet to determine how Jerilyn Nicholson died

Alaska Woman Was Found Dead at Base of Cliff, and Ex Was Filmed Carrying a Body to His Car

Police say the ex-boyfriend of a 27-year-old Alaska woman whose remains were found at the base of a cliff in Anchorage was captured by surveillance cameras days before loading a body into his car, according to a charging document obtained by PEOPLE.

Eddie Thomas, Jr., 36, has not been charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Jerilyn Nicholson, who was found dead Saturday.

Instead, Thomas has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, misconduct involving a corpse, unlawful conduct and violating conditions of release, all stemming from Nicholson's disappearance and death.

Medical examiners have yet to determine how the young woman died.

She had been reported missing by her father on April 30, and police say she was last seen alive on April 24.

New charging documents allege that Nicholson went to her ex's apartment in Eagle River on April 24, and can be seen in a photo from that day taking a bath in his tub.

Thomas allegedly told police Nicholson said she had wanted to take a bath and have a drink, but that she left within an hour after the two had an argument about her supposed alcohol use.

Phone records, the charging documents allege, show that Nicholson's phone never left the area of Thomas' home.

The surveillance footage, allegedly captured April 27, is said to show Thomas loading a body into the passenger seat of his car before driving off.

The body being loaded into the car "appears to be Jerilyn Nicholson," according to the charging documents.

Thomas remains in custody, but has yet to plead to the charges he faces.

Attorney information for him was unavailable.

Nicholson's family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral costs.