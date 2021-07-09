Alaska Man, 18, Tries to Hijack Passenger Plane, Causing Nosedive, Before Pilot Regains Control

Authorities say passengers subdued the man while the pilot landed the aircraft safely

An 18-year-old man attempted to hijack a passenger plane in midair, causing a temporary nosedive before the pilot regained control, authorities say.

At about 2:44 p.m. local time on Wednesday, July 7, Alaska State Troopers in Aniak, Alaska, received a call that a passenger onboard a commercial plane — with a total of six people on it — tried to "crash the plane," according to a press release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

Investigators identified the suspect as Jaden Lake-Kameroff, 18, of Bethel, Alaska. The flight was from Bethel to Aniak.

Troopers say Lake-Kameroff "got up from his seat and took control of the yoke," which is the control wheel used to steer the Cessna Caravan aircraft, and caused the plane to nosedive.

"The pilot was able to regain control of the aircraft with the assistance of passengers who pulled Jaden away from the yoke. The passengers subdued Jaden while the pilot landed the aircraft safely in Aniak," the press release said.

Lake-Kameroff was arrested upon landing, with charges of terroristic threatening in the second degree, five counts of attempted assault in the first degree, and four counts of assault in the third degree.

Alaska State Troopers office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for additional comment. It was not immediately clear whether Lake-Kameroff has an attorney for PEOPLE to reach for comment.

A spokesperson for Ryan Air did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Lee Ryan, president of Ryan Air, told Anchorage Daily News, "Our pilot relied heavily on his training procedures and his professionalism and landed without further incident. ... We're extremely thankful for the safe outcome and extremely grateful for the passengers and the pilot and [flight] command collectively working together to land safely."

According to an affidavit obtained by the outlet, Lake-Kameroff reportedly told investigators that he had previously sought help for mental health concerns, and when he tried to take control of the plane, he was making a suicide attempt, authorities claimed.