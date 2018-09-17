Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Alaska Tundra, Man Charged in Connection with Case

A 10-year-old Alaska girl who went missing on Sept. 6 was found dead eight days later — and a man has been arrested in connection with the case, PEOPLE confirms.

Ashley Johnson-Barr’s remains were found near Kotzebue, the northwestern Alaskan town where she lived with her family and where she was last seen, Alaska State Troopers said in a statement Friday.

“After eight days, the search for Ashley has come to an unfortunate end,” the statement says. “Late this afternoon, Ashley was located deceased by law enforcement and volunteer canvas teams in an area east of the City of Kotzebue.”

There was no information on Ashley’s cause of death.

Spokesperson Jonathon Taylor of the Alaska State Troopers said in an email to PEOPLE that Ashley’s body was found “on the tundra based on evidence collected during the investigation which led law enforcement to conduct additional searches in targeted areas.”

Peter Wilson, 41, of Kotzebue, was arrested in connection with the case, according to an FBI statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Wilson is charged with making false statements to a federal agent investigating the child’s death. Wilson has not been charged directly in Ashley’s death.

Investigators are continuing to search the area where Ashley’s body was found for more clues, according to the State Troopers.

Ashley was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Rainbow Park playground in Kotzebue, Troopers had said in a statement. Her family reported her missing when she failed to return home.

Ashley’s cell phone was found in the street about a half-mile from the park but in the opposite direction from her home, according to a statement from Kotzebue Police Chief Thomas Milliette, the Daily News previously reported.

Ashley was close to her family, responsible and not someone who would run away or hide, her father, Walter “Scotty” Barr, told KTUU after she disappeared. With her 8:30 p.m. curfew, Barr said he grew worried when she failed to come home before nightfall, KTUU reports.

Anyone with details or knowledge about the case are encouraged to call the Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100.