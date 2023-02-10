Suspect in Death of Pregnant Mom Found Next to Car with Son Inside Was Recently Acquitted of Unrelated Murder

A man who was recently acquitted of double murder is now suspected of killing a pregnant Florida mom who was found dead next to her car with her toddler son inside, authorities said.

Billy Adams III, 25, was arrested on Feb. 8 and is facing charges of first degree murder and killing of an unborn child by injury to mother in connection with the Jan. 30 death of Alana Sims, according to a press release from the Tampa Police Department.

The 22-year-old woman's mom said on a GoFundMe campaign that her daughter was five months pregnant when she died.

Sims was discovered with "upper body trauma" on the ground of a residential street outside her Ford EcoSport SUV around 10 p.m. on Jan. 30, police previously said.

Billy Adams III. Tampa Police Department

The woman's 23-month-old son was asleep in his car seat in the back of the vehicle when the police arrived. The little boy was unharmed and is now being looked after by family.

According to police, Adams, who police said is "known to the victim," was recently acquitted of double murder in Hillsborough County, Fla.

Court records obtained by Fox 5 show that three days after he was found not guilty of killing two men in a recording studio in November 2020, Sims was found dead. Adams reportedly claimed self-defense in the unrelated double murder case.

Now, investigators believe he shot and killed Sims because he no longer wanted to be in her life or have a child, according to 10 Tampa Bay.

Surveillance video and other evidence, including two live ammunition rounds in his vehicle, appeared to link Adams to the crime, police told WFLA. They allege he lured Sims to the residential neighborhood after making Sims believe she was attending a party to celebrate his acquittal.

Police allege that Adams made misleading statements and changed his story several times throughout the investigation, eventually claiming that Sims pulled a gun on him, and that he wrestled it away and shot her, Fox 5 reports.

State Attorney Susan S. Lopez called Adams' alleged actions "unimaginable."

"Our thoughts and support are with the family members of these crime victims," Lopez said in a statement. "Since the night of the murders, we have worked closely with TPD to arrest this killer. While we respect the verdict of the jury in the prior case, we disagreed with it and that is why we prosecuted him. We will continue to work with TPD to prosecute him for these latest crimes."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

It is not immediately clear if Adams has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

"Alana was the best person you could be around. She wasn't around drama," her mom, Shahlevi Sims previously told PEOPLE.

"She stayed to herself you know just a real down-to-earth person," Shahlevi added. "She loved being around her nieces, she loved her son and her family."