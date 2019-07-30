Ala. Woman Missing for Weeks Is Found Murdered at Bottom of Well — and 2 Men Are Charged

Image zoom Martha “Willoe” Watkins GoFundMe

The body of an Alabama woman who’d been missing for more than a month was found at the bottom of a well.

On June 15, 20-year-old Marka “Willoe” Watkins was reported missing from west Jefferson City by her grandmother, KCCI, the Birmingham Real-Time News and CBS42 report.

On Sunday, Watkins’ body was found at the bottom of a vacant home’s well by Tuscaloosa County authorities after they received a tip. Watkins is believed to have been dead since she was reported missing.

Two men, Kendal Tyler Battles, 29, and Joseph Brandon Nevels, 20, have been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse.

Investigators believe Watkins was at the home of one of the suspects when she was allegedly assaulted and killed. Battles and Nevels then allegedly drove Watkins’ body to the vacant home and threw it into the well.

Authorities have not commented on a motive.

“These were friends of hers she was associating with that night and drug usage is heavily suspected,” Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa county Sheriff’s Office said, according to CBS42. “Things took a turn for the worse obviously and these gentlemen chose to murder her. It is tragic and very brutal and shows a distinct disregard for the sanctity of life.”

Both of Watkins’ parents are dead and she was very close with her grandmother, the Real-Time News reports

“She grew up hard, in a hard life, around a lot of drugs,” Lori Hudgins, Watkins’ cousin, told the paper.

“When you are around that life it is easy to fall into it. She wanted to do better but she got involved with some bad people and she couldn’t get away from them,” Hudgins continued. “I hope the people who did this go to prison and never get out.”

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help with funeral expenses. The Real-Time News reports that before graduating from McAdory High School, Watkins was involved in pageants.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible. Attorney information for both Battles and Nevels was unavailable Tuesday and it was unclear if either of the suspects have entered a plea.