Ala. Police Search for Woman Who Vanished from Bar with 2 Men, Texted Friend 'I Feel in Trouble'

The missing woman's bank account has not been accessed in days and her phone goes straight to voicemail

By Eric Todisco
December 24, 2019 03:33 PM
A 29-year-old woman is missing after she was last seen leaving an Alabama bar with two strangers, multiple outlets reported.

According to Alabama.com, police said Paighton Laine Houston was last seen Friday night at Tin Roof in the Lakeview District of Birmingham with two men. Officials said she left with them willingly.

The Trussville Tribune reported that Huston sent a text message to a friend just after midnight Friday that said, “Idk who im with so if I call please answer. I feel in trouble.”

The Birmingham Police Department did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Houston’s mother, Charlaine Houston, said on Facebook Sunday that Paighton’s bank account has not been accessed in over 24 hours and her phone is going directly to voicemail.

“WE NEED PRAYERS! We still have not heard anything! We are worried sick,” Charlaine wrote.

The Tin Roof shared a statement on Instagram Tuesday saying the bar has been in contact with Birmingham police and has shared all the information they have about Houston’s disappearance.

Houston is 5-foot-2 and weighs 123 lbs. and was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a coral colored tee-shirt and blue Converse shoes, The Trussville Tribune and WVTM reported.

Police is asking anyone with information on Houston’s disappearance to call Birmingham Police Department at 205-297-8413, as well as Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

