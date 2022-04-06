Ala. Toddler and His Grandmother Found Dead in Home, Suspect Is Boy's Father
An Alabama man is behind bars, charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with allegedly killing his 3-year-old son and his 62-year-old mother on Sunday.
Desmond Burt, Sr., is being held without bond, the Birmingham Police Department confirms.
According to the department's press release, officers conducting a welfare check Sunday found the bodies of Cynthia Delane Burt and her grandson, Desmond Burt, Jr., after forcing their way inside a Birmingham home.
The 31-year-old father's arrest was announced Tuesday during a press conference about the killings.
Both bodies were located in a back room of the home, said Scott Thurman, the interim chief.
While authorities have not revealed how the boy and his grandmother were killed, Thurman said the bodies bore injuries that led detectives to immediately classify their killings as homicides.
Some of the wounds were consistent with blunt force trauma, he said.
The suspect was arrested at the scene on Sunday, said Thurman, adding that investigators are not looking at any additional suspects in this case.
Thurman didn't discuss a possible motive Tuesday.
A GoFundMe campaign is now active to help cover the slain toddler's funeral costs.
The page describes little Desmond as "a pure, precious soul" who "was full of innocence, joy and very loved by his family."
The defendant has yet to enter pleas to the charges, and information on his lawyer was unavailable Wednesday morning.