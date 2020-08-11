Dakota Heath Fowler, 20, and 21-year-old Brandi Michelle Burks are being held in Franklin County Jail

Ala. Toddler Dies in Hot Car, and Parents Who Say They Hadn’t Seen Him Since Bedtime Are Charged

An Alabama couple has been charged with manslaughter following the death of their three-year-old son, who was found dead in a hot car.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the parents said they last saw the boy around midnight when they put him to bed. They said that when they awoke Sunday at about 3 p.m., they couldn’t find him.

The pair told police they later found the toddler in a parked vehicle outside of their apartment in Hodges, WAFF reports.

“It had been in there for several hours. As you know the temperatures [Sunday] inside a vehicle would’ve been well over triple digits,” Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver told WAFF.

The sheriff's office was called around 4 p.m. Sunday and found the boy unresponsive. He was declared dead at the scene.

The boy's body has been sent to the Department of Forensics for an autopsy.

“I don’t feel there was any intent there,” Oliver told AL.com. “I think it was neglect, which sadly cost the little guy’s life.

“It’s just a sad situation all around,” he said. “These types of cases are really hard for everybody.”

Neighbor Becky Palmer described Bentley as a “cool little boy.”