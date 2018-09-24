911 Call Captures Mom's 'Last Breaths' as Teen Daughter Allegedly Stabs Her and Big Sister

Investigators in Alabama say they have an audio recording of a 15-year-old girl brutally murdering her 19-year-old sister and 44-year-old mother — but have no idea what may have sparked the violence.

The stabbing deaths of Rosa Aminta Maldonado and daughter Rosa Lee Maldonado occurred last week, moments after one of the victims called 911.

The teenage suspect is charged as a juvenile with two counts of capital murder.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely told local TV station WHNT that the 911 recording, which has not been released publicly, was “chilling.”

“It was someone begging and pleading for help,” Blakely explained. “You could hear the mother actually taking her last breaths and dying there on the phone. What caused this, we don’t know. This is a very horrific act.”

Blakely said the victims can be heard begging their attacker to stop. He told WHNT several knives were used in the double homicide.

The 911 call was received around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities were then dispatched to the Maldonado home in Lester.

Soon after entering the residence, officers found the victims’ bodies. Both were deceased.

The teen suspect was located elsewhere in the home, slashing herself in the neck and head, according to law enforcement. Blakely said he believes she was attempting suicide.

The suspect, according to the sheriff, is in stable condition at an area hospital.

It was unclear Monday if the teen had legal representation who could comment on her behalf.

The Maldonados had relocated to Alabama from New York, according to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. The superintendent of the younger Rosa’s alma mater described her as open hearted.

“She had a great smile, just beautiful,” he told the paper. “One of the recollections I heard most often about her was about her support and care for her friends. One teacher commented to the effect that when you were her friend, you were well cared for, and I think that’s one of the greatest losses of this. The world needs people like that.”