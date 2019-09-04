Alabama Teen Charged With Murdering 5 Family Members, Including 6-Month-Old Stepbrother

Image zoom LinkedIn; Huntsville City Schools

Investigators have identified the victims killed Monday in a shooting that unfolded inside an Elkmont, Alabama, home, and was allegedly perpetrated by a 14-year-old boy.

The alleged shooter’s father, John Sisk, 38, and his stepmother, Mary Sisk, 35, were both killed in Monday’s violence, authorities announced late Tuesday.

The other three victims were not named by police, but identified as the shooter’s step-siblings: a 6-year-old boy, a 5-year-old girl and a six-month-old boy.

The teen has been charged as a juvenile with five counts of murder. Because of his age, police have not disclosed his name.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young told reporters Tuesday the boy could end up being tried as an adult, a decision that will be made at some future point.

Police still haven’t established a motive for the killings.

The handgun used in the murders has been recovered after the shooter ditched it along a nearby roadway.

Young confirmed the gun was inside the home “illegally.”

Police say the teen suspect has confessed to the killings.

A Limestone County School District spokeswoman confirmed the teen suspect attended Elkmont High School, releasing a statement to WHNT.

“Limestone County Schools is deeply saddened by the tragic event,” the spokeswoman, Karen Tucker, said in an email. “We are concentrating our efforts in assisting our students, faculty and community in dealing with this tragedy. Additional school counselors and Limestone County Health Department Counselors are on site. These individuals will be available for as long as there is a need.”

PEOPLE has tried unsuccessfully to reach the family’s grieving relatives for comment.