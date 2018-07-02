Alabama Teacher Told Student She Wanted to Take His Virginity, Reports to Jail

A former Alabama teacher convicted of sex crimes against three students who’d once taken classes with her reported to jail on Monday to begin serving her sentence, PEOPLE confirms.

Ashley Parkins Pruitt, a teacher and coach at Locust Fork High School and then at Appalachian High School, pleaded guilty in 2017 to two counts of performing a sex act with a student or deviant sexual intercourse with a student and two counts of distribution of pornography to a minor, according to a release from Pamela L. Casey, District Attorney for the 41st Judicial Circuit of Alabama.

She’s required to serve one year in jail followed by two years of house arrest.

Between August and October of 2014, Blount sent pictures of her genitals and breasts to a student under the age of 18 via Snapchat, according to the release. She carried on multiple sexual conversations with the student, telling him she wanted to take his virginity, the release states.

During this time, Pruitt had sexual intercourse with a student under 19 and also performed a sex act on a third student under 19, according to the release.

All three victims had been in Pruitt’s classes at one point, the release states.

“These three families entrusted our community to keep their children safe,” Casey said in the release. “A member of our community violated that trust by perpetrating these deviate acts upon the children. Thanks to local law enforcement, the Children’ Advocacy Center and the families of these victims, Ashley Pruitt is being held accountable for her actions.”

Pruitt appealed her conviction to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, but the court affirmed the conviction and then denied her application for a rehearing.

Pruitt’s attorney Brett King tells PEOPLE he plans to appeal Pruitt’s conviction. King says at the time of the encounters, the students were above the age of consent and Pruitt was a teacher at a different school from them. King says Pruitt’s conviction is “a stretch” of the statute governing relationships between teachers and students.

King says Pruitt pleaded guilty because she does not dispute the underlying facts of the case, but rather believes the law was improperly interpreted. “We’re not disputing what happened, we’re saying you don’t have the authority to make that illegal,” he says.

Pruitt will have to wear an ankle monitor while under house arrest, prosecutor Scott Gilliland tells PEOPLE.

She was ordered to surrender all licenses issued by the state’s Department of Education and will be required to register as a sex offender when she’s released from jail, according to the release.

Last month, Tim Clevenger, the assistant principal at Locust Fork High School pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography, according to Gilliland.

Clevenger videotaped a 14-year-old female through the window at his house while the victim was visiting his daughter.