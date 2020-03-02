Alabama Teacher and Softball Coach Is Accused of Having Sex with Student

Image zoom Madison County Sheriff’s Office

A 22-year-old Alabama elementary school teacher has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a high school student, say authorities.

On Friday night, Catherine Lynn Coffey was charged with being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student and engaging in sexual contact with a student younger than 19, both felonies, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Authorities interviewed the alleged victim after learning about the allegations on Feb. 24, the statement says. Coffey was subsequently arrested.

She is accused of having sex with the student from August to December of 2019.

Coffey is a resource teacher at Madison County Elementary School, according to the school website. AL.com reports she is an assistant softball coach at Madison County High School, which the alleged victim attends.

In the website’s “Meet the Teacher” section, Coffey wrote, “I am a Huntsville native. I recently graduated from Birmingham-Southern College where I got a degree in Elementary/Collaborative Education.

“While at BSC, I was a member of the softball team. I enjoy anything outdoors, working out, and spending time with family and friends. I am very excited about joining the MCES team!”

A spokesman for the Madison County Schools says Coffey has been placed on administrative leave, AL.com reports.

Since the alleged victim is a juvenile, no specific details about the investigation will be released at this time, the statement said.

Coffey was released on a $31,000 bond.

She has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether she has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

She faces up to 30 years in prison and will be listed on the sex offender registry for life if convicted on all charges.