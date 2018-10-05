Married Alabama Math Teacher Charged with Sex Crimes Against Multiple Students

A married high school math teacher is facing charges in Alabama, where authorities have accused her of having illicit sexual relationships with students at her school.

It is not known if the three students who came forward to Clanton Police took classes with algebra teacher Ashley Nicole Maddox, who was booked last week on two felony counts of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under 19.

A press release from prosecutors confirms Maddox is also charged with two counts of a school employee soliciting a sex act with a student under 19, four counts of a school employee distributing obscene material to a student and four counts contributing to the delinquency of a minor — all misdemeanors.

Maddox, 31, was teaching at Chilton County High School when “the investigation initially began as an administrative matter at Chilton County High School,” according to the release.

The School Resource Officer notified Clanton Police “once criminal acts were alleged,” states the release.

As the investigation unfolded, “other students came forward and disclosed Nikki Maddox had subjected them to inappropriate and illegal sexual contact. All the charged offenses occurred over the last few months. During that time, Nikki Maddox was an employee of the Chilton County Board of Education.”

According to multiple new reports, Maddox lives in Clanton with her husband and son.

She was arrested on Sept. 26, and released on $17,500 bond.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Maddox for comment. Court records do not indicate who her attorney is.

PEOPLE could not determine if Maddox was still employed at the school.

The statement from prosecutors does not reveal details about the allegations.

In the statement, Chilton County Chief Deputy District Attorney C.J. Robinson commended the actions of school administrators.

“I can’t say enough about the dedication and hard work of the Clanton Police Department and the cooperation of the Chilton County Board of Education,” Robinson said. “These are serious offenses and while we pray things like this don’t happen, unfortunately, sometimes they do. When the public trust is betrayed, we want to act as swiftly, but as thoroughly as possible.”

Robinson added that “the investigators on this case have worked tirelessly to uncover the truth. I hope we have found all there is to find. If there are more victims out there, please know that you are not alone and coming forward is the right thing to do. We have so many honorable people in Chilton County who have devoted their lives to being the best teachers they can be.

“Bringing those who use their position to victimize students to justice is the first step in rebuilding the trust of the public.”