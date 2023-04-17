Football Player and Athletic Manager, Both with College Plans, ID'd as Victims of Alabama Sweet 16 Shooting

Philstavious Dowdell, a Jacksonville State football recruit, and Keke Smith, who planned to attend the University of Alabama, have been identified as two of the four victims from Saturday's mass shooting

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 11:17 AM
Dowdell
Dowdell. Photo: Phil Dowdell Facebook; Keke Nicole Smith Facebook

Two of the four fatal victims in an Alabama mass shooting Saturday night have been identified as high school students, according to reports.

Family and friends identified Philstavious "Phil" Dowdell and Keke Smith as two of the victims who died over the weekend, CNN reported Monday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed Sunday that four people died and at least 28 others were injured in the shooting, which reportedly took place at Dowdell's sister's 16th birthday party.

Smith was a student athletic manager for the Dadeville High School track team and was set to attend the University of Alabama in the fall, according to CNN. Dowdell was a standout player on the school's football team and had a scholarship to play at Jacksonville State University in Alabama this fall, the outlet reported.

"He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face," Dowdell's grandmother, Annette Allen, told the Montgomery Advertiser on Sunday.

Dowdell's mother was also shot and is recovering from her injuries, according to the outlet.

Dadeville football coach Roger McDowell told ABC News that "Phil was humble with a major smile."

"He had one goal: to get to the NFL and take care of his mom," McDowell said.

Jacksonville State's head football coach Rich Rodriguez said in a statement that he was "heartbroken" over Dowdell's death, calling him "a great young man with a bright future."

DADEVILLE, AL - APRIL 16: Community members watch as crime scene investigators work the scene of a shooting on April 16, 2023 in Dadeville, Alabama. According to reports, at least four people were killed and others injured in a shooting during a birthday party at a dance studio on Saturday night. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
Dadeville, Alabama. Megan Varner/Getty
DADEVILLE, AL - APRIL 16: Investigators work the crime scene following a shooting on April 16, 2023 in Dadeville, Alabama. According to reports, at least four people were killed and others injured in a shooting during a birthday party at a dance studio on Saturday night. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images)
Dadeville, Alabama. Megan Varner/Getty

"It's a very close, tight knit community. Everybody knows everybody. That's why this is so difficult," Ben Hayes, the chaplain of the Dadeville High School's football team, told CNN. "I knew these kids personally, most people did."

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said they "are praying for [the victims'] families" in a statement over the weekend. "What has our nation come to when children cannot attend a birthday party without fear?" the president said.

The shooting began around 10:30 pm local time, according to the Montgomery Advertiser.

A Twitter page for the high school said Sunday all four victims had been identified. McDowell told ABC News a girl also died in the shooting, identifying her only as a senior and a manager of the school's track and football teams.

The ALEA has yet to announce any arrests in connection with the shooting. In a statement Sunday, the ALEA said officials "are working diligently to conduct a thorough and methodical investigation, to bring justice to bear to the victims and their loved ones."

