A warrant has been issued for Vicky White, charging her with permitting or facilitating an escape, as police investigate whether she had a romantic relationship with the inmate

Ala. Prison Officer Allegedly Helped Suspected Killer Escape Jail — and They Might Be in Romantic Relationship

This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service on Sunday, May 1, 2022 shows part of a wanted poster for Casey Cole White. On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering up to $10,000 for information about escaped inmate Casey Cole White, 38, and a “missing and endangered” correctional officer, Vicky White, 56, who disappeared Friday after they left the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Ala. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP); This photo provided by Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office shows Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 30, 2022, that White disappeared while escorting an inmate being held on capital murder charges. The inmate is also missing. ( Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office via AP)

The search is on for Casey White, a suspected murderer last seen since Friday when he left an Alabama jail with a female corrections officer, who is now a wanted woman being investigated for possibly having a romantic relationship with the man who escaped, PEOPLE confirms.

According to a statement from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for the escaped inmate, 38-year-old Casey White, including the FBI and the U.S. Marshals.

Casey White had been arrested on two counts of capital murder in 2020. According to AL.com, he is the sole suspect in the killing of 59-year-old Connie Jane Ridgeway, who was found dead in her Rogersville living room back in October of 2015 in a potential murder-for-hire. He pleaded not guilty.

Casey White left the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday morning at approximately 9:41 a.m. while in the custody of Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. Authorities say Vicky White told them she was bringing the inmate to court for a mental health evaluation — but no such appointment had been scheduled.

The sheriff's office notes that the murder suspect and the missing corrections officer are not related.

Police recovered the patrol car the two left the detention center in abandoned in the parking lot of a local shopping center.

Investigators have been sifting through surveillance footage from the shopping center "that may tell us more about what we're dealing with," the sheriff's statement explains. One video they have found shows the patrol car stopped at a traffic light at 9:49 a.m., just two blocks from the parking lot where it was later found.

Sheriff Rick Singleton said this suggests the car went straight from the jail to the parking lot.

On Monday, Singleton said a warrant had been issued for Vicky White's arrest, charging her with third-degree permitting or facilitating an escape.

Officials did not realize that the two were missing until 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Calls to her cell phone have gone straight to voicemail.

"Indications are" that Vicky White — a 25-year veteran with the sheriff's office — assisted in the escape, Singleton told reporters. Prior to the arrest warrant for her, investigators said they were unsure if Vicky White was a willing participant in the escape, or was coerced into assisting under the threat of violence.

Over the weekend, Singleton told reporters at a press conference that Vicky White "strictly" violated department policy by transporting Casey White alone. Singleton said that someone charged with murder should have been escorted by two deputies.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Casey White's capture. Singleton said at Monday's press conference he believes Vicky White is in danger, but acknowledged detectives are investigating the possibility the inmate and the officer had a romantic relationship.

If seen, Casey White should not be approached. Instead, dial 911 and report the sighting to police.

Investigators do not yet know if the escape was premeditated, but confirm a prior attempt by Casey White to escape the same jail was thwarted in 2020.