Alabama Police Officer Accused of Fatally Shooting Pregnant Girlfriend

David McCoy has been charged with capital murder and placed on administrative leave

An Alabama police officer is behind bars without bond after allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend Friday morning.

PEOPLE confirms that David McCoy, a 28-year-old officer with the Huntsville Police Department, has been charged with capital murder.

A statement from police confirms McCoy was off-duty at the time of the murder, which it describes simply as an "incident."

The state's Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into Friday's murder. The medical examiner has yet to officially identify the victim, but relatives told WAAY-TV and WAFF-TV her name was Courtney Spraggins.

A GoFundMe campaign also revealed her identity.

The relatives told the news stations McCoy and Spraggins were in a relationship, and that she was seven months pregnant.

Relatives told both stations Spraggins had only recently informed McCoy she was pregnant.

WAFF-TV, citing sources, reports that McCoy allegedly shot the expecting mother of two in the head while both were inside a parked vehicle.

The station alleges that according to its sources, McCoy called 911 to report the shooting and told investigators that Spraggins had committed suicide.

But McCoy's claims were contradicted by text messages discovered on Spraggins' phone, WAAY-TV reports. Their sources did not describe the content of those texts.

McCoy has been placed on administrative leave, according to authorities.