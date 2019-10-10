Alabama Nurse Allegedly Stole Insulin From Hospital to Poison Husband to Death

Image zoom Marjorie Nicole “Nikki” Cappello Madison County Jail

A former Alabama nurse is accused of killing her husband by poisoning him with insulin she allegedly stole from the hospital where she worked.

An indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms Marjorie Nicole “Nikki” Cappello, 33, is accused of poisoning her 37-year-old husband James “Jim” Cappello, and AL.com reports prosecutors believe she poisoned him with insulin.

Huntsville police allege she stole the medicine from the hospital she once worked at.

Jim was reported missing two days before his body was found inside the couple’s home in Huntsville on September 22, 2018,

Jim was a private investigator, and Nikki surrendered her nursing license following his death.

AL.com, citing court testimony, reports Jim was investigating his wife, amassing evidence of her alleged drug habit as part of his plan to divorce her. He also planned to seek sole custody of their daughter.

The site further reports that Huntsville police Investigator Michael DeNoon alleged in court that Nikki told a friend she killed her husband and asked for help disposing of his body.

Nikki has been charged with murder. She has yet to appear in court to enter a plea to the charge.

Attempts to reach her attorney were unsuccessful Thursday.

But her lawyer, Ron Smith, told AL.com his client “is presumed innocent” until proven guilty.

If convicted, Nikki faces life in prison.