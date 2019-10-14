Alabama Mother Accused of Killing Her Two Sons, 9 and 3: ‘What We Saw Today Was Evil’

Image zoom Alabama home where two boys were murdered, say officials ABC 3340

An Alabama mother has been arrested for allegedly murdering her two young sons in what the sheriff has called an act of pure “evil.”

The woman is currently hospitalized and listed in critical condition from apparent self-inflicted wounds, AL.com reports.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the woman or the children, local ABC affiliate WBMA reports.

The alleged murders came to light on Saturday at 2:30 p.m., when deputies from the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call and found two boys murdered at their home near Baileyton, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry told reporters that night, The Cullman Tribune reports.

“There’s a lot of evil in this world, and…what we saw today, was evil,” Sheriff Gentry told reporters at a press conference on the property where the boys’ bodies were found, Fox News reports.

Image zoom Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry ABC 3340

Even after working in law enforcement for 20 years, the sheriff said, “You can never prepare yourself… for something bad to happen to children.”

The victims were ages 9 and 3, Cullman County Coroner Jeremy L. Kilpatrick said, The Cullman Tribune reports.

After deputies found the bodies of the children, they began searching the property, Gentry said.

“Within a couple of hundred yards of the residence, we located the suspect, which is the mother of the children,” Gentry said. “We arrested the mother and she’s been flown to a hospital.”

Sheriff’s Office investigators have been working with the District Attorney, who plans to charge the woman in connection with the children’s deaths, AL.com reports.

Image zoom Deputies found the two boys' bodies in this home ABC 3340

Authorities have not provided details about her injuries or how the boys, described as brothers by AL.com, were killed.

“We don’t know what caused this tragic incident, but what I can tell you is that evil was involved,” Gentry said at the press conference. “Any time a person will do this to children, there’s only one word, and that’s evil.”

Investigators have been “working the scene” and interviewing family members, he said.

“What I would ask is that you pray for the community, that you pray for the families. You know, these families lost their children,” the sheriff implored. “Again, just continue to pray for them and keep them in your prayers tonight, tomorrow, the rest of the week as they go through this. Pray for the first responders that handle these situations. It’s very traumatic.”

The sheriff’s office will release more details in the next few days, Williams said.

“In my 20 years of law enforcement, when you deal with children and horrific acts, it’s very hard,” Gentry said, AL.com reports. “It’s a horrific act of evil when this happens to children.”