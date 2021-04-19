The Weaver Police Department said 24-year-old Katlynn Jones was a victim of multiple gunshot and stab wounds, and her son was shot in the head

Ala. Mom Killed and Son, 4, Badly Injured Before Man Confesses to His Mother and Shoots Himself

An Alabama mother is dead and her four-year-old son is in critical condition after both were found shot at a home Saturday afternoon.

The Weaver Police Department said 24-year-old Katlynn Jones was a victim of multiple gunshot and stab wounds. Jones' son was shot in the head. Police said the boy is in critical condition at a local hospital.

It appeared that there was forced entry to a window on the back door of the residence, police said.

Officers went to the Jacksonville residence at about 1 p.m. Saturday after they received a call requesting a welfare check. The caller said 21-year-old Alex Haynes "had confessed to his mother that he had killed his girlfriend," according to a police press release.

Police said Anniston police officers soon found Haynes, who led them on a high speed chase. The pursuit ended in a field in Talladega County, where Haynes shot himself. He later died from his injury.

Katlynn Jones and her son Mason

Jones' neighbor Lisa McCleary described her as an "angel."

"She was a young girl that hadn't had a chance to even have her life yet," McCleary told WBMA.

Her son, McCleary said, is "still going to have to be without a momma that loved him and that was there for him and I pray for her family and I even pray for the boy's family who [did] it, because he had to have some type of mental illness at age 21 to take her life like he did."