Police say Ruthie Mae Brown was attacked while walking down a road in Nauvoo

Ala. Mom of 4 Is Fatally Mauled by Pack of Dogs While Walking on Road

Authorities in Alabama confirm a mother-of-four died Monday afternoon after she was attacked by a pack of dogs.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is investigating the mauling death of Ruthie Mae Brown.

The 36-year-old Jasper woman was found dead Monday afternoon in Nauvoo.

It was unclear how police became aware of the attack, but by the time they responded to the scene, Brown was already dead.

The sheriff's office said she was attacked while walking down Jagger Road.

WBMA reports that Brown had four sons.

At this point, only some of the dogs have been captured.

One person has come forward to claim two of them, according to the Daily Mountain Eagle.

The search continues for the other animals. Some are believed to be strays.

No one has been charged with a crime connected to Brown's death.

It is not clear yet what will happen to the dogs that were captured.