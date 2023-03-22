Ala. Mom and Her Boyfriend Accused of 'Torture' and Murder of Her 1-Year-Old Son

Nearly two years after the death of a 1-year-old boy, authorities have charged an Alabama mom and her boyfriend with murder, multiple outlets report.

Jordan Ellan Harmon and Travius Sebastian Coleman are being held on $1.6 million bond, per WHNT-TV.

Jail records confirm the pair remain in custody.

According to the station, first responders were called to the side of a Lawrence County, Ala., highway on April 11, 2021.

Upon arrival, paramedics witnessed someone performing CPR on toddler Emery Michael Knox Wilson.

The boy was transported to a hospital, where he died two days later, per WHNT.

Citing court documents, the station reports an investigation into Emery's death revealed he was allegedly subject to "shaking, hitting and striking" at the hands of his mom and her boyfriend.

Police allege Harmon, 28, and Coleman, 30, inflicted "blunt force injuries on more than one occasion" and did "torture, willfully abuse, cruelly beat or otherwise willfully maltreat" the toddler, according to the station.

Harmon is also accused of refusing to seek treatment after Emery allegedly suffered "serious injuries that required medical attention and treatment, including, but not excluding injuries to his head, arm and groin area on at least three separate occasions," court documents state, according to WHNT.

Harmon was first taken into custody the day after Emery died.

According to WAFF-TV, Harmon was released on bail, but rearrested in January 2022, along with Coleman, following autopsy results which allegedly confirmed Emery died from blunt force trauma to the head.

"The child had abrasions, lacerations to the scalp. It's a 15-month-old child — [he] can't help itself," Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders told the station.

According to WAAY-TV, Harmon and Coleman have also been charged with aggravated child abuse.

It's unclear if the pair have entered pleas to the charges.

Attorney information for the couple was not immediately available.

They are due back in court April 13.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.