Lashana Henderson allegedly confessed to the shooting, which followed a domestic dispute

Ala. Mom Accused of Killing Man While He Was Holding Her Baby, Shooting Infant in the Process

A 2-month-old girl remains in critical condition after being injured in a fatal shooting over the weekend — and Alabama authorities allege the shooter was the infant's mother.

Online records confirm Lashana Henderson has been charged with capital murder and first-degree domestic violence following Sunday's shooting, which killed 53-year-old Willie Haywood Jr.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office alleges Henderson admitted to shooting Haywood after the two got into a domestic argument and she armed herself with a pistol, WBRC reports.

According to The Tuscaloosa News, Henderson shot Haywood while he was holding her baby daughter.

Both were struck by gunfire.

The shooting happened Sunday morning in Holt at around 9:15 a.m., reports WBMA.

Police responding to calls about gunshots arrived at the Holt home to find Haywood dead.

The baby girl was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition. It is unclear where on her body the baby was shot.

Henderson is being held without bond.