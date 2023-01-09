Alabama Man Shoots, Kills Wife Before Being Shot By Another Family Member: Police

“This investigation is still in its early stages and is ongoing,” according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s office

By Christine Pelisek
Published on January 9, 2023 01:08 PM
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background
Photo: Getty

An Alabama man allegedly killed his wife before being fatally shot by another family member.

Officers were called to a residence in Foley about a domestic incident around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The caller identified Scott Blackwell as the suspect, and said he was armed and acting strange, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, shortly after the call, Blackwell "became physically violent" toward his wife, Cindy.

Blackwell allegedly shot his wife and then another family member shot him.

"Based on information gathered from several witness interviews and our investigation thus far, the family member who shot Scott Blackwell did so in defense of Cindy Blackwell, and others in the residence," according to a sheriff's office press release.

The sheriff's office said both shootings occurred before officers arrived.

Both Blackwell and his wife died of their injuries.

The family member has not been charged.

"This investigation is still in its early stages and is ongoing," according to the sheriff's office. "Once the investigation is finished, this case will be reviewed by the Baldwin County District Attorney's Office before being presented to a grand jury."

