Alabama Man Allegedly Decapitated Girlfriend, Stabbed Her More than 100 Times for Refusing Sex with Him

38-year-old Justin Fields has been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse for stabbing and dismembering his girlfriend, authorities confirm

By
Published on October 28, 2022 06:12 PM
Blount County Sheriff
Justin Fields. Photo: Blount County Sheriff

A man from Blount County, Ala., admitted to stabbing and decapitating his girlfriend in their home, after she refused to have sex with him, authorities confirmed to WBRC.

WBRC reported that Justin Fields, 38, was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse after body camera footage captured his confession to deputies for murdering 52-year-old Tammy Bailey, Blount County Sheriff's Office told to outlet.

The victim lived with Fields in their home, but they had separate bedrooms. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said the couple went out last Friday, but got into an argument when they returned home later that night, per ABC 33/40.

"He had gone into his room, was playing guitar. His birthday was the day before he wanted to celebrate his birthday," Moon said, ABC 33/40 reported.

"He wanted to have sex with her," Moon said. "He went to her room and propositioned her and she turned him down. According to his statement, that frustrated him. He said he stabbed her one time and then he blacked out," Moon continued, per WBRC.

According to the outlet, police believe Bailey died on Friday night, but was attacked again after her death.

"On Saturday, he went back in there and felt like he was having a bad dream," Moon said. "For some reason, he stabbed her multiple times again."

ABC 33/40 reported that, according to police, Fields called his dad and said he had "done something really bad" and that "the evidence is inside" after Moon said deputies found Fields outside his home. Moon stated that Fields' dad then called the victim's sister, who was also their neighbor. But when Bailey's sister went over to check in, Fields wouldn't let her inside.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"The offender grabbed her and wouldn't let her in the house," Moon said, WBRC. "He told her that he had done something horrible and she didn't need to go in there."

When deputies entered the home, they discovered Bailey's decapitated body with more than 100 stab wounds, according to ABC 33/40. They then arrested Fields and took him into custody.

"The two investigators and the crime scene tech, who was one of my patrol lieutenants that responded to the scene, they probably had close to 100 years combined experience in law enforcement and they said this is the worst thing they've ever seen," Moon said, ABC 33/40.

"Those are images, mental images that you will never be able to erase," Moon said of the crime scene.

Fields is currently being held in Blount County jail with no bond, according to ABC 33/40. He is set to make his first court appearance on Nov. 2, WVTM 13 reports. The outlet also states that his is case is set to go before a grand jury on Jan 23.

Fields had no criminal background, but it is unknown at this time if he has any underlying mental health issues, Moon told ABC 33/40.

It is unclear if Fields has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Related Articles
Donald Studey
Iowa Woman Claims Dad Was Serial Killer Who Murdered up to 70 Women — and That She Helped Bury Bodies
Donald Studey
Woman Who Says Dad Was Serial Killer Told Police About Mass Grave in 2007. They Excavated the Wrong Site
Amber Compton
Virginia Corrections Employee Allegedly Killed Girlfriend, Who Was 7 Months Pregnant with His Child
Karly Cantrell
Humane Society Director Is Killed, and Suspect Is Son Who 'Showed No Emotion' During Police Interview
novita brazil
Teens, Ages 14 and 15, Charged with Murder for Allegedly Firing 100 Rounds at Innocent Woman in Drive-By
Demetris Lincoln
A Texas Woman Was Found Dead, Dismembered in 2019. Her Ex-Boyfriend Was Just Arrested
baby is Aroohi Dheri, the mom is Jasleen Kaur, 27, the father Jasdeep Singh, 36, and an uncle Amandeep Singh, 39
Calif. Family Murder Suspect Allegedly Left Baby to Die of Exposure, Had Longstanding Feud with Parents 
Maris Digiovanni
Las Vegas Stabbing: Authorities ID 2 Victims Killed in Spree that Injured 6 Others
Cordon tape seals off an active crime scene.
Calif. Mother of 2 Killed in the Street, Man Believed to Be Her Ex-Boyfriend Is in Custody
Marquez Smith charged after allegedly killing ex Desiree Cash and boyfriend during heated custody exchange
Ga. Man Allegedly Killed Daughter's Mother and Her Boyfriend During Custody Exchange: Reports
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13372544a) In this undated photo released by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office is Devin Williams Jr. Authorities say they are seeking Williams, a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, in connection with the slaying of two people in Dublin, Calif., early . He is considered to be armed and dangerous Sheriff's Deputy Homicide Suspect, United States - 07 Sep 2022
Calif. Deputy Turns Himself in for the Slaying of Couple in Their Bed: 'Very Bizarre Chain of Events'
https://www.gofundme.com/f/afghgx-karina-castro?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
Woman Allegedly Beheaded in Calif. Street Identified, Her Father and Grandmother Speak Out
Search Facebook May be an image of 1 person, standing and text that says 'PINAL COUNTY ADULT DETN Number: 3591552 CENTER' Pinal County Sheriff's Office reptdSonos8 d e s 37 a l2 a 9 M y t 93 P a05 7lhf c e 1 r Y lg3 2 8iu t 5 mh 2 acg : 05 · "Yesterday, a terrible tragedy hit our community," shares Sheriff Mark Lamb. On 9/4/22 around 1:45pm, PCSO received a frantic 911 call from a home near W. Rosemead Dr. and N. Bel Air Rd. outside of Casa Grande. When Deputies arrived, they discovered four people had been murdered in the home by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson. The victims are identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece. Wilson was still on scene when Deputies arrived, and was arrested. Has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of 1st degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 Million bond. "This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. " While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected." This incident is still under investigation. See less Comments Pat N Shannon Dickinson Prayers for the family and officials that have to deal with this horrible situation. Reply1d Craig Adams 300,000,000 people in the United States. Let’s say 10% aren’t going to play nice. What do we do, build more and more prisons? I don’t know what the hold up is with the death penalty. Is it the DA? The judge? The governor? Some people don’t need to be h… See more Reply1d Jen Erickson Prayers for the first responders that had to process the scene, family members, friends and neighbors. Reply1d Lara Windbringer He has dead eyes... if you ever see that in a person, stear clear. The eyes are the window to the soul. Demonic possession is a very real thing. Reply1d Virginia Choate So evil and wicked. I’m having a very hard time trying to digest what happened.It was my son the First Sherriff ￼ Deputy officer that arrived on the scene ￼witness what had happened and took the suspect into custody.I can’t begin to imagine how he fee… See more Reply20hEdited Danna Thompson Segura I’ll just say it. If he was that miserable, why didn’t he just take himself out. He wouldn’t care about anything else after that. 😡 Reply1d 6 of 614
Ariz. Man, 21, Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Niece, 16-Year-Old Sister and His Parents
Booking photo for Melanie Biggins, from the Jackson County Detention Center.(Jackson County Detention Center)
Missouri Woman Charged with Husband's Murder After Claiming an Intruder Broke In and Shot Him
Steve and Mina Schulz
Beloved Wash. Couple Found Killed in 'Gruesome' Double Murder After Daughter Discovers Blood in Their Home
Chad Keene
Fla. Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend While Trying to Shoot Victim's Ex-Boyfriend