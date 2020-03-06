Image zoom Facebook

Authorities have charged an Alabama man with murder for allegedly bludgeoning his longtime girlfriend to death before wrapping her body up in a tarp, PEOPLE confirms.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms Latasha Johnson was killed on Thursday morning.

According to investigators, Christopher Wayne Kern, 26, called 911 seeking help for Johnson, whose age was not released.

“911 received a call from a male party saying that his girlfriend had stopped breathing and was in cardiac arrest,” Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office told WALA-TV.

“Mobile County EMS responded and quickly assessed that it was much more to it than cardiac arrest,” Burch added, noting Johnson showed signs of “obvious head trauma.”

Police allege Kern struck Johnson in the head with a baseball bat during a domestic argument, killing her.

Later, he allegedly partially wrapped Johnson’s body in a tarp.

“Just a very tragic situation and I can never stress enough to people who may be involved in a domestic violence situation, get out before it’s too late,” Burch continued. “Typically, those situations don’t change.”

Police confirm that the couple has a child together, and that Johnson had other children.

The Birmingham News reports that last year alone, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to three domestic calls at the Irvington residence where the homicide took place.

Kern has yet to plead to the murder charge and information on his attorney was not available Friday morning.