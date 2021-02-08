Ala. Husband Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Death of Model Wife

An Alabama man was sentenced Monday to 16 years in prison for the death of his wife.

William Jeffrey West was sentenced this week by Shelby County Circuit Judge Bill Bostick after he was convicted of manslaughter last year for the 2018 death of his wife, Kathleen Dawn West, 42.

William, 47, will reportedly get credit for the three years he has already spent in jail since he was arrested in 2018.

William was accused of hitting Kathleen, who went by "Kat," with a glass bottle in the head. Kat was found dead across the street from the couple's house at about 5 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2018, PEOPLE previously reported.

William pled not guilty, and has maintained his innocence since being accused. His defense team argued that Kat died from an accidental fall during a night of drinking, the Associated Press reported Monday.

He was found guilty of manslaughter in November 2020, WBRC reported at the time.

Kat's mother, Nancy Martin, has supported her son-in-law throughout the case, and has also maintained that he is innocent. "We have lost a daughter. Their daughter does not need to lose a father," she told the judge, the AP reported.

William and Kat's daughter Logan, now 15, also spoke in court in support of her father.

"He has always been my shield against the world," Logan said, per the AP. "Please give me my father back as soon as possible."

Bostick, however, saw things differently, saying of the missed opportunities William had to take accountability for Kat's death during his sentencing, "For your own reasons you don't intend to do that so the jury had to do that for you."