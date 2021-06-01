Ala. High School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex with Students Is Found Dead in Her Home 2 Days Later

A 44-year-old teacher committed suicide days after authorities in Alabama accused her of sexually abusing two of her students.

Leslie Buttram Gillespie was arrested on Thursday, PEOPLE confirms.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Gillespie was charged with individual counts of second-degree rape and second-degree sodomy along with two counts for being a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.

Gillespie was working at R.A. Hubbard High School in North Courtland at the time of her arrest. In 2019, the school had named her teacher of the year.

Online records confirm Gillespie was released Thursday after posting a $60,000 bond.

On Saturday morning, police responded to the English teacher's home in Hillsboro, where they found her body. Officials claim she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WAFF 48 obtained court records that indicate a student came forward recently, telling investigators he and another male student had sex with Gillespie in her classroom after school back in September 2020.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

The students were 15 and 16 at the time of the alleged sexual abuse.

Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith sent a statement home to parents following the teacher's arrest, saying the district would be conducting its own inquiry into Gillespie's alleged conduct.