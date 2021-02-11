Ala. High School Band Director Accused of Inappropriate Sexual Relationship with Student

A high school band director in Alabama is accused of engaging in an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of her male students.

WSFA, AL.com, and CBS 42 all reported on the arrest of Ashlee Elizabeth Steinman.

The 29-year-old, the band director at Chilton County High School in Clanton, was arrested on Tuesday.

Steinman faces two separate felony charges for school employee engaging in a sex act with a student and using her official position to gain access to the student and carryout the illegal relationship, C.J. Robinson, chief deputy district attorney of the 19th Judicial Circuit, told AL.com.

According to the outlets, police in Clanton received a report about a possible relationship between the suspect and an 18-year-old student.

Police have yet to provide specific details about the alleged relationship.

Steinman, the reports indicate, faces up to 20 years if convicted.

She has yet to enter pleas to the two charges, and information on her attorney, if she has one, was unavailable Thursday.

Officials said the investigation into Steinman is ongoing and they have not ruled out the possibility of additional alleged victims.

Steinman, who has a master's degree in music education from Troy University, has worked for the school since 2017.