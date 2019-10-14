3-Year-Old Alabama Girl Is Missing After Allegedly Being Kidnapped During Birthday Party

Image zoom Kamille McKinney FBI

Police in Alabama are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl who disappeared while playing with other children at a birthday party over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney went missing at an outdoor birthday party at an apartment complex in Birmingham, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Witnesses told police they saw a man get out of a Toyota Sequoia SUV and pick up Kamille, placing her inside the vehicle before it drove away. A woman was also reportedly inside the SUV.

Police released images of the Toyota Sequoia and on Sunday located both the SUV and two persons of interest, who were taken into custody.

However, Kamille remains missing.

“We’re going to stay committed to locating this 3-year-old baby,” Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith said at a press conference Monday morning. “It’s something that affects not just one community, one part of town; this affects the entire city, it affects the state and I think everyone wants to see this young baby found and back home.”

Kamille is the subject of an AMBER Alert in Alabama and surrounding states. She is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen wearing “a pink T-shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white, and blue hair bows,” according to NCMEC. She was not wearing shoes.

It’s unclear whether Kamille knows her alleged abductors. Smith couldn’t confirm or deny whether the suspects are strangers to the toddler.

Her nickname, Cupcake, “was something I came up with,” Dominic McKinney told CBS42. He has a tattoo on his left hand in honor of his daughter. “When she came out, she was all cute and red with little brown eyes and I said, ‘That’s my cupcake.’”

Anyone with information is urged to call call Birmingham police at 205-254-0841 or 911.