Alabama Girl, 11, Was Allegedly Strangled With Rope by Man Who Pretended to Search for Her

When police asked him if they could search the woods behind his home for missing 11-year-old Amberly Barnett, Christopher Madison assured them he’d already looked but found no sign of her.

The next morning, authorities returned to Madison’s residence, and this time, they found the body of Amberly, who’d been strangled to death. Madison is now charged in connection with the death of the girl, who was the niece of his girlfriend’s brother’s girlfriend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

These new details emerged Monday during a court hearing in Alabama, where a judge determined there was sufficient evidence for the capital murder case against Madison to proceed.

Several news agencies were in court for the hearing, where officials detailed the disturbing evidence they’ve allegedly amassed against Madison, 33, since his arrest earlier this month. He has not entered a plea to the charge he faces.

AL.com reports that authorities alleged Monday Madison has a bondage fetish and used a rope to kill Amberly.

RELATED: Ala. Girl, 11, Is Mysteriously Found Dead After Vanishing, and Mom Says She Wouldn’t Have Run Away

The girl was reported missing March 1. The next morning, her body was found dumped 200 yards into the woods behind her aunt’s house in Collinsville, Alabama; Madison lived in a mobile home next door.

Amberly had been living with her aunt, according to the site, and Madison was dating Amberly’s aunt’s boyfriend’s sister.

On Monday, police testified that Madison told investigators he had searched the woods behind his home, but came up empty, finding no trace of the girl.

Amberly Barnett Jonie Barnett/Facebook

The next morning, soon after sunrise, police returned to the property, and quickly found her body — a blue rope, still tied around her neck.

RELATED: 11-Year-Old Alabama Girl Was Strangled to Death Before Body Was Found in Woods, as Man Is Charged

According to WAFF, police allege Amberly was left home alone on March 1 while her aunt and the aunt’s boyfriend went shopping. She was missing when they returned at around 7:30 p.m.

Christopher Madison Dekalb County Sheriff's Office

Madison, WAAY reports, told cops he’d seen a dark Dodge Durango outside Amberly’s aunt’s home the night she vanished. But none of the neighbors police interviewed corroborated that claim.

Before they found her remains, police stumbled upon a piece of Amberly’s hair, dangling from a tree branch.

AL.com reports police allegedly found indications in the woods Amberly had been dragged, and recovered one of her socks from the brush.

Investigators further allege they have blood evidence from inside Madison’s home: Police allegedly found a bloodied pair of jeans along with blood on a bathroom sink, parts of some walls, on mattress, a bed frame and a sheet of paper, the outlet reports.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Police have not discussed a motive.

Madison faces life in prison if convicted.

His attorneys could not be reached for comment Wednesday.